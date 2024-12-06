I Watched Creature Commandos' First Two Episodes. Here’s My Take On If DC Newcomers Need To Watch Anything Else Before This Max Series

Warning: mild SPOILERS for the first two episodes of Creature Commandos are ahead!

This week mark the beginning of a new era in DC Comics media. The first two episodes of Creature Commandos premiered on the 2024 TV schedule, and with their arrival came the official launch of the DC Universe, i.e. the new shared continuity that’s succeeding the DC Extended Universe. However, there are a few DCEU elements that have retained for the DCU, which begs the question: do newcomers to the DC space ned to watch anything else before checking out Creature Commandos? Well, after watching the first two episodes with my Max subscription, here’s my take.

Do DC Newcomers Need To Watch Anything Else To Enjoy Creature Commandos?

The short answer is no. There are a few reference to previous DC content in Creature Commandos which I’ll talk more about soon, but for the most part, this animated series is the perfect jumping on point for anyone who has little-to-no experience with DC movies and TV shows. The majority of the characters are brand-new incarnations, with A.R.G.U.S. head Amanda Waller and the Commando known as Weasel being the only DCEU holdovers so far.

The story is also easy enough to follow along with, as the Creature Commandos, led by Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr., are tasked with protecting Maria Bakalova’s Princess Ilana Rostovic, the heiress to the throne of Pokolistan. This projection details leads him to clash with the sorceress Circe, voiced by Anya Chalotra, who wants to take control of her homeland, Themyscira. It’s pretty straightforward stuff, and while the first Creature Commandos episode is used to set the table, so to speak, it looks like each episode after will delve into the background of the title team’s members. Case in point, the second episode focuses on the origin of Indira Varma’s The Bride, who was created specifically so David Harbour’s Eric Frankenstein could have a wife.

What Do DC Newcomers Need To Watch To Fully Appreciate Creature Commandos?

All this being said, if you want to enjoy the full scope of Creature Commandos, then there are two things you should watch first: 2021’s The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1, which aired in 2022. Both these projects were helmed by James Gunn, who’s now running DC Studios, wrote the entirety of Creature Commandos, and wrote and directed the upcoming Superman reboot. As such, the majority of holdover elements from the DCEU come from them (although that Justice League scene in Peacemaker is no longer canon), the notable exception so far being Xolo Maridueña sticking around as Blue Beetle.

The mention of Weasel’s harrowing experience in Corto Maltese, as well as Rick Flag Sr.’s son dying, both occurred in The Suicide Squad, while the U.S. government ordering Amanda Waller not to use any human prisoners for her missions stems from the events of Peacemaker Season 1. So if you want to get the full context behind those details, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker can also be streamed on Max. It’s also worth mentioning that Peacemaker Season 2 will premiere sometime on the 2025 TV schedule after the release of Superman.

Now that I’ve laid it all out for you, make sure to watch Creature Commandos, a show our own Sean O’Connell is obsessed with, and keep visiting CinemaBlend for updates on the many upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows that are set in the DC Universe.