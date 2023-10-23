Deadpool’s Director Dropped Advice On How Marvel And DC Should Proceed With Superhero Films, And I Couldn’t Agree With It More
Deadpool director Tim Miller had ideas on how to keep superhero movies fresh, and he's not wrong.
Comic book movies have been dominating the entertainment industry for years now, and studios are showing no signs of slowing down. But there is some concern over superhero fatigue, given just how much content of this nature is being released. Original Deadpool director Tim Miller recently dropped advice on how Marvel and DC should proceed with superhero films. And I couldn’t agree with it more.
The original Deadpool movie was a huge risk when it was filmed and released, given its R rating and relatively small budget. But it ended up being a wild success, and kickstarted a bonafide franchise. Unfortunately Deadpool 3 was delayed due to ongoing strikes. Miller only directed Ryan Reynolds’ first movie as the Merc with a Mouth, but he spoke to Collider about how the studios should approach the genre moving forward. In his words:
Mic drop. While the superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry as a whole, Tim Miller’s advice to studios is to branch out and craft something new rather than producing movies that are similar in tone and scale. We’ll just have to wait and see if they heed his advice or not, but it makes a ton of sense to me.
Tim Miller’s comments make a great deal of sense, especially as the superhero genre has had some notable struggles as of late in both the MCU and DCU. Both studios have had some major disappointments, with Marvel’s Ant-Man 3 and others failing to perform at the box office. Perhaps if more innovation and unique projects are produced, it could help increase the public’s interest in comic book movies as a whole. Only time will tell. But bringing subgenres like horror or mystery into the superhero genre might be a great way to keep it interesting.
Despite any possible superhero fatigue, Deadpool 3 is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters. This is partly thanks to Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine, as well as the title character’s long-awaited entrance in the MCU. Perhaps bringing the R-rated hero to the MCU will help shake things up, especially since Phases Four and Five have introduced so many new characters.
Deadpool 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 3rd, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
