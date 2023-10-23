Deadpool’s Director Dropped Advice On How Marvel And DC Should Proceed With Superhero Films, And I Couldn’t Agree With It More

Comic book movies have been dominating the entertainment industry for years now, and studios are showing no signs of slowing down. But there is some concern over superhero fatigue , given just how much content of this nature is being released. Original Deadpool director Tim Miller recently dropped advice on how Marvel and DC should proceed with superhero films. And I couldn’t agree with it more.

The original Deadpool movie was a huge risk when it was filmed and released, given its R rating and relatively small budget. But it ended up being a wild success, and kickstarted a bonafide franchise. Unfortunately Deadpool 3 was delayed due to ongoing strikes. Miller only directed Ryan Reynolds’ first movie as the Merc with a Mouth, but he spoke to Collider about how the studios should approach the genre moving forward. In his words:

I would like to see them expand to other genres. Even if you're a Marvel fan, there's horror in the Marvel Universe, there's other types of tropes. Deadpool was the reason behind it, and I'm hoping—and I'm sure it will—that they just keep expanding the rationale. The brilliant thing that Fox discovered that allowed me to make the Deadpool movie was we can make R-rated superhero movies, and nobody else is doing that and nobody else really thought they could do that, and Deadpool got lucky and opened up that genre. So then you could do it in other films; you could have a film like Joker because suddenly everybody realized that you could have an R-rated movie

Mic drop. While the superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry as a whole, Tim Miller’s advice to studios is to branch out and craft something new rather than producing movies that are similar in tone and scale. We’ll just have to wait and see if they heed his advice or not, but it makes a ton of sense to me.

Tim Miller’s comments make a great deal of sense, especially as the superhero genre has had some notable struggles as of late in both the MCU and DCU. Both studios have had some major disappointments, with Marvel’s Ant-Man 3 and others failing to perform at the box office . Perhaps if more innovation and unique projects are produced, it could help increase the public’s interest in comic book movies as a whole. Only time will tell. But bringing subgenres like horror or mystery into the superhero genre might be a great way to keep it interesting.

Despite any possible superhero fatigue, Deadpool 3 is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters. This is partly thanks to Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine , as well as the title character’s long-awaited entrance in the MCU. Perhaps bringing the R-rated hero to the MCU will help shake things up, especially since Phases Four and Five have introduced so many new characters.