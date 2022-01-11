Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Producer Reveals The ‘Dream’ DC Storyline They’d Love To Adapt Into A Movie

Black Adam has been a labor of love for Dwayne Johnson as he developed the property for years. Of course, Johnson reveled in that love, as evident by his numerous updates . While the DCEU film waits for its release, there might be more DC stories the Hollywood star and his production company Seven Bucks have their eyes on . Johnson’s producing partner spoke on the iconic DC storyline they’d love to adapt next.

DC Comics’ more than eight decades of origin stories, reinventions and life-changing events have provided a wealth of material for Warner Bros. to mine. So wanting to develop another property or storyline wouldn’t be too farfetched for Dwayne Johnson. As a DC fan, The Rock has been open about his love for the comics. While Black Adam is shaping up to be a monumental event, there’s an even bigger storyline the Red Notice star and his producing partner Hiram Garcia want to take on. Garcia revealed to Collider which DC IP they want to bring to the big screen after Black Adam.

Look, I think the dream project that's something we've always spoken about at Seven Bucks, we would love to make someday, which is a tougher ambition due to, obviously, IP and rules and so forth, but always been obsessed with Kingdom Come, the Mark Waid/Alex Ross joint that those guys did. I think that storyline was always so compelling. We've always envisioned it as kind of an epic, multi-film saga. I think that's something we've always dreamed of being able to do.

For any DC reader, Kingdom Come was a significant story as the miniseries turned the whole DC universe upside down. Tackling such a heavy storyline could turn into a cinematic event for the DCEU. Given Johnson’s cache is Hollywood, it could become a possibility. Hiram Garcia reflected on the storyline’s scope by stating:

If there was ever a dream project, and not trying to start a fire where it's like we're gunning after that, because it's just pie in the sky, you'd love to be able to tell the story, and I always admired that story of the juxtaposition of old-school heroes versus new-school heroes and how they clash and a world so divided in terms of how they view what is justice now and what was it and what should it be. It’s always just always something very compelling in the big, cataclysmic mash-up of old versus new. That's something that, look, in a perfect world, we could do it, would love to do it.