Dwayne Johnson Reveals The Wild Way He’s Shooting For Black Adam This Week

In the traditional sense, Warner Bros.’ upcoming Black Adam movie is in the can, with director Jaume Collet-Serra now working through the post-production process on the film. That doesn’t mean the hard part’s over, as a lot of special effects, and other bits and pieces, will need to be completed to make the film whole. In fact, Dwayne Johnson reveals the wild way he’s shooting for the film this week, and it sounds absolutely mind breaking.

While this is “The Rock” we’re talking about, and that persona has helped Johnson call out everyone from Vin Diesel to Elmo , there’s definitely a limit to those powers. Meet “The Egg”: a production rig that has seen our mighty Rock confined in the name of refining his performance as Teth-Adam through motion capture. His description of this rig, as well as what he’s limited to while being inside of it, is demanding for even the strongest of personalities. Take a look at Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post, laying down just what The Egg is cooking:

I don’t know about you, but being enclosed in anything for 10 hours is the definition of an absolute chore. Even with the freedom to move and talk as usual, it’s torture waiting to happen. By natural extension, being kept in The Egg for that amount of time, and limited to only eye, head, and shoulder movement amounts to a nightmare that even Black Adam himself couldn’t conjure. Which is probably why it’s a good thing that Dwayne Johnson is playing the role, and not some ordinary civilian.

The payoff does feel worth that pain though, as when you trace Dwayne Johnson’s journey to bring this character to the big screen, the path that started around 2007 hasn’t always been smooth. As a comic book figure that seems set to steal the show in 2022 , there’s been a lot of game talked by Johnson about just how much of a tough customer his DC Comics antihero really is. Knowing the lengths he’s gone to portray Teth Adam, those verbal checks are pretty much ready to be cashed.

We the audience are supposed to believe that Black Adam is going to change “the hierarchy of power” in the DC Comics cinematic canon. Judging by Mr. Johnson’s workout routines, and the fact that he actually ripped down a security gate in the name of getting to work on time, that’s enough reason to believe that statement. Should anyone have doubted his dedication even after his own massive feat of strength, then let this story of The Rock versus The Egg be the last piece of evidence that shuts that presumption down once and for all.