Fans Can't Stop Talking About The Same Joker Shot In The Folie á Deux Trailer: 'Cinema Is Back Baby'

Earlier this week, the first trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux dropped online to an explosion of reactions from fans. The teaser caught the audience up with Arthur Fleck after the events of Joker and introduced Lady Gaga entering the mix as Harley Quinn. Fans particularly can’t get enough of one shot from the movie that’s going particularly viral.

The trailer for the Joker sequel reportedly surpassed the number of views the first Barbie trailer pulled in a single day (per Variety ) before it became the highest-grossing movie of 2023. Is Folie á Deux about to become Warner Bros’ next billion dollar hit come October? We’ll have to wait and see, but here’s the moment from the trailer that fans are really talking about:

whoever came up with this shot needs a raise pic.twitter.com/vp2ZhDc4hAApril 10, 2024 See more

The final shot in the trailer for the second Joker movie has Arthur Fleck behind glass and presumably speaking to Lady Gaga’s Harleen Quinzel when a hand draws a smile in red and a voiceover says “I want to see the real you.” Arthur then moves his face to perfectly match the red market, and smiles himself. Here’s another fan reaction:

This shot from the joker trailer is one of the coolest things ever. Real cinema is back baby pic.twitter.com/LRYlvdjVw6April 10, 2024 See more

The X (formerly known as Twitter) user called the moment “one of the coolest things ever” before announcing that “real cinema is back, baby.” Comments like this goes to show that people are really digging what Todd Phillips has in store with Joker: Folie À Deux. Another person retweeted the moment from the trailer and shared that their “interest has been peaked” thanks to the shot in particular. Check it:

They absolutely ate with this shot, my interest has been peaked https://t.co/vXwpIWKW76April 10, 2024 See more

In a Hollywood landscape where comic book movies are pretty much surefire to come out every few months, 2019’s Joker presented something unique and special when it hit theaters. The R-rated movie took a dramatic approach to telling the story of Batman’s most famous villain and not only became a commercial success, but a groundbreaking Best Picture nominee as well! With the new trailer dazzling fans already, some people are already putting the movie in the ring for Oscar season such as with this comment:

With just one shot from the trailer, Joker: Folie à Deux has won Best Cinematography at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/YcJsa9TmpSApril 10, 2024 See more

While this scene is clearly the standout of the trailer, there are honestly so many details ( such as one particularly funny one we found ), that make it re-watchable and exciting. Many of us especially wouldn’t have expected a Joker movie to be a musical, but the trailer offers a sneak preview into numerous song and dance numbers between Joker and Harley Quinn. Of course, when a scene goes viral, the memes have to follow. Check out this one from The Office inspired by the scene in question:

📍Joker : Folie à Deux - Todd Phillips (2024) pic.twitter.com/Azzos6UYT1April 10, 2024 See more

Joker: Folie À Deux is confirmed to be rated-R and will hit theaters on October 4. You can check out what other 2024 movies are coming out before then here on CinemaBlend.