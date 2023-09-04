A TikTok User Edited Robert Pattinson Into The Flash, And I’m Really Kind Of Digging It

The DC Universe is known for keeping fans of their toes, thanks to twists on and off screen. Andy Muschietti’s The Flash movie was no exception, with the multiversal story having a ton of surprise cameos throughout its runtime. A TikTok user recently edited Robert Pattinson into The Flash, and I’m really kind of digging it. Let's break it all down.

The ending of The Flash was an emotional one, with Barry Allen going back in time and letting his mother die in order to set the timeline straight. But there’s one more twist: rather than Ben Affleck returning as Batman, he’s shocked to see a new Bruce Wayne played by none other than George Clooney . Now a fanmade TikTok imagined another twist, specifically if Robert Pattinson from The Batman popped up in this final scene. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? Matt Reeves’ growing Batman franchise is set in another timeline entirely, following a Dark Knight still young into his crime fighting career. There’s seemingly no plans to combine these worlds, which is no doubt why the above TikTok is being watched by so many DC fans out there. And you’ve got to admit that would have been arguably an even bigger gag for moviegoers than the return of George Clooney as Batman .

Of course, the appearance of Clooney was a shocking twist that no one saw coming. He played the Dark Knight in the campy classic Batman & Robin, and has been open about how much he regretted the movie and all of its Bat-nipples . Although I’m not holding my breath that he’ll appear in another upcoming DC movie , especially since James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs and are making so many changes to the franchise.

Despite these changes, which include dropping Henry Cavil as Superman , it does seem like Matt Reeves’ plans for The Batman are moving forward. His Penguin series is filmed and on the way to Max, and there is presumably a movie sequel on the way as well. The Joker franchise is similarly disconnected to the shared universe, allowing Todd Phillips to take bold narrative swings like making Joker 2 into a musical .

In the end, the Flash movie was a box office disappointment . Given this fan reaction to the DC movie (which was filmed before the change in leadership), it’s unclear if we’ll ever see more from Ezra Miller’s title character. James Gunn hasn’t revealed his plans for the Scarlet Speedster, so we’ll have to see what’s being planned for the new DCU.