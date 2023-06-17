DC Fans Have Had Some Complaints About The Flash’s VFX. The Director Says It Was Intended

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from The Flash.

After what felt like an eternity of anticipation, countless script revisions, a history of delays , and a merry-go-round of directors, The Flash has finally sprinted onto the silver screen. With its apparent aim to indulge the nostalgia of enthusiasts of DC movies (even featuring a cameo referencing a scrapped Nic Cage Superman film ), the movie has sparked a blend of reactions among critics, ranging from enthusiasm to skepticism. However, one aspect has resonated across the board: disappointment with the visual effects accompanying the Scarlet Speedster's maiden cinematic adventure. In response to the chorus of fan complaints, director Andy Muschietti has stepped forward to reveal that those seemingly subpar visual effects were, in fact, a deliberate choice.

Much of the viewers' discontent centers around a particular opening sequence, in which Ezra Miller's heroic speedster races against time to rescue infants, a faithful dog, and a courageous nurse from a crumbling hospital. The portrayal of the computer-generated imagery (CGI) newborns in the adrenaline-pumping opening action scene has been described as "inhuman" and "highly unrealistic," and the same sentiment applies to the human characters throughout the film's manifold time-travel sequences . It was during an interview with io9 that Andy Muschietti confronted the contentious visuals head-on, acknowledging their peculiar appearance while reaffirming their intentional design. He provided insight into his creative vision, saying:

The idea, of course, is… we are in the perspective of The Flash. Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this ‘waterworld’ which is basically being in Barry’s POV. It was part of the design, so if it looks a little weird to you that was intended.

The Mama director’s explanation sheds light on his ambitious attempt to capture the speedster's unique perspective. By distorting visual elements, he immerses the audience in an otherworldly realm that mirrors Barry Allen's view of the world. This departure from conventional aesthetics may raise questions about artistic intent versus rushed visual effects.

Despite the mixed critical reception of The Flash, Andy Muschietti's future with Warner Bros. and DC Studios seems bright. The company heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, have enlisted him to helm their upcoming Batman project, The Brave and the Bold . (It's important to note that this venture stands apart from Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's The Batman and its confirmed sequel .

While Andy Muschietti initially remained tight-lipped about a potential take on The Brave and the Bold , recent reports confirmed him as the top choice for the project . It remains to be seen how Flash audiences will respond to his audacious vision, the film's unique visual effects, and whether it will affect the box office performance. Nevertheless, with Muschietti officially helming another take on the Dark Knight, it’s possible he may consider fans’ complaints while bringing the Bat Family to the screen again.