Grant Gustin Confirms His Final Day On The Flash Happened This Week: 'I'm Officially Done'

The Flash’s final season is currently airing on The CW, meaning we're just weeks away from the Arrowverse ceasing to exist, at least as far as future projects go. (Most are still available to stream with a Netflix subscription.) With filming now completed on the relative handful of episodes that are left of the superhero series, Grant Gustin officially wrapped his final day portraying the Scarlet Speedster, and while it seemingly wasn't a hectic day full of stunts and emotional turmoil, it’s still a lot to take in.

Grant Gustin posted a video to his Instagram Stories with an update for his followers that confirmed he'd just walked out of his final ADR session and supplied presumably the very last bits of dialogue as Barry Allen. The actor looked to be a mix of several emotions in the video, and after playing a well-known superhero for nine years, I don’t blame him. Here's what he had to say:

Just did my last ADR session for Flash ever. I'm officially done. Thank you to everybody.

Grant Gustin revealed that filming wrapped for The Flash at the beginning of March, and now with this final ADR recording session in the books, it seems like Gustin is officially saying goodbye to Barry and his speedy superhero counterpart. It’s never easy saying goodbye to a series or character, but luckily, there’s still a month left of episodes, so fans still have plenty of time until really having to say goodbye to Team Flash.

When it was announced that The Flash was ending with Season 9, Grant Gustin shared a heartfelt message about how much the show and the fans have meant to him for almost a decade. His take on the Flash has become a fan-favorite, especially in comparison to the slowly developing speedster's journey on the big screen, so it’s going to be quite the sad affair when the final episode airs. The last nine years have definitely been a whirlwind for the series and a roller coaster of storylines. How The Flash comes to an end will be something to look forward to, even though it will be coming to an end. It's almost sad that Gustin's final day wasn't more of an emotional gut punch, with other stars there to share in his final day.

However, despite some storylines getting cut, Team Flash still has more adventures and world-saving on the docket. Before The Flash takes its final run, fans are going to be in for a treat. This week’s episode will feature the long-awaited return of Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen. While even Gustin didn’t think it’d happen, the reunion will likely bring some tears out within the fanbase, as if they haven’t been shedding some already. Check out the trailer for that episode below!

Even though Grant Gustin is officially wrapped on The Flash, that doesn’t mean he’s forever done playing the character. There is still hope that he’ll cameo in the upcoming The Flash movie , especially since Ezra Miller cameoed on The CW for the “Crisis” crossover. Unfortunately, nothing is set in stone, but it would be a mistake if Gustin wasn’t in the movie , even if it’s for a few seconds.