After Ezra Miller's Flash TV Show Cameo, Will Grant Gustin Appear In The DC Movie? Here's His Honest Reaction
Ezra Miller appeared in the Flash show, so will Grant Gustin return the favor in the movie?
The DC Universe has had an unprecedented life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. New co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are currently working hard to create a more cohesive shared universe, making bold choices like firing Henry Cavill from the role of Superman. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies is definitely Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, which is expected to course-correct the official timeline. And after Ezra Miller’s Flash TV show cameo, will Grant Gustin appear in the DC movie? Here’s his honest reaction.
Acor Ezra Miller is the DCU’s version of The Flash, having already appeared in Justice League in addition to cameos in Batman v Superman and David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. They also broke the internet when appearing opposite Grant Gustin in The CW’s Flash show. Fans are hoping that the Glee alum will return the favor in the upcoming movie, and he was recently asked by TV Line if this is a possibility. Gustin responded honestly, saying:
Well, there you have it. While some fans might still be holding out hope, it doesn’t look like Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen is going to get in on the multiversal action of the forthcoming DC flick. But from the looks of it, the Flash movie has enough superheroes that it probably didn’t need yet another version of the speedster included. After all, Miller is playing multiple versions of their signature character.
Even if Grant Gustin didn’t get to film a role in Andy Muschietti’s Flash movie, at least DC fans got to see the two Barry Allen actors on the small screen together. That crossover was a small but thrilling sequence, and marks the only time the DCU really interacted with the Arrowverse. Funny enough, the final season of The Flash is wrapping up around the same time that the movie is released.
Director: Andy Muschietti
Writer: Christina Hodson
Cast: Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons, Ron Livingston
Release Date/Platform: June 16th in theaters
Of course, there are plenty of fans out there who might not believe Gustin’s comments about not appearing in the Flash movie. After Andrew Garfield lied about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home for months, it seems like we just can’t believe superhero actors when they deny roles in upcoming projects. Hey, that’s just part of the gig in a world full of spoilers.
While Grant Gustin is seemingly not appealing in The Flash, there’s plenty of other exciting superhero appearances in the upcoming blockbuster. For instance, the mysterious projects will feature both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman. We’ll also be introduced to Sasha Calle as Supergirl, while Ezra Miller appears as two different forms of Barry Allen.
The Flash is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 16th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
