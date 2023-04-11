The DC Universe has had an unprecedented life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. New co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are currently working hard to create a more cohesive shared universe, making bold choices like firing Henry Cavill from the role of Superman. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies is definitely Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, which is expected to course-correct the official timeline. And after Ezra Miller’s Flash TV show cameo, will Grant Gustin appear in the DC movie? Here’s his honest reaction.

Acor Ezra Miller is the DCU’s version of The Flash, having already appeared in Justice League in addition to cameos in Batman v Superman and David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. They also broke the internet when appearing opposite Grant Gustin in The CW’s Flash show. Fans are hoping that the Glee alum will return the favor in the upcoming movie, and he was recently asked by TV Line if this is a possibility. Gustin responded honestly, saying:

No. There’s been a lot of rumors out there for a long time. No one’s come out directly and asked me ever on the record the entire time. People ask me on the street all the time. Yeah, I’m not keeping some big elaborate secret. No.

Well, there you have it. While some fans might still be holding out hope, it doesn’t look like Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen is going to get in on the multiversal action of the forthcoming DC flick. But from the looks of it, the Flash movie has enough superheroes that it probably didn’t need yet another version of the speedster included. After all, Miller is playing multiple versions of their signature character.

Even if Grant Gustin didn’t get to film a role in Andy Muschietti’s Flash movie, at least DC fans got to see the two Barry Allen actors on the small screen together. That crossover was a small but thrilling sequence, and marks the only time the DCU really interacted with the Arrowverse. Funny enough, the final season of The Flash is wrapping up around the same time that the movie is released.

The Flash (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Director: Andy Muschietti Writer: Christina Hodson Cast: Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons, Ron Livingston Release Date/Platform: June 16th in theaters

Of course, there are plenty of fans out there who might not believe Gustin’s comments about not appearing in the Flash movie. After Andrew Garfield lied about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home for months, it seems like we just can’t believe superhero actors when they deny roles in upcoming projects. Hey, that’s just part of the gig in a world full of spoilers.

While Grant Gustin is seemingly not appealing in The Flash, there’s plenty of other exciting superhero appearances in the upcoming blockbuster. For instance, the mysterious projects will feature both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman . We’ll also be introduced to Sasha Calle as Supergirl, while Ezra Miller appears as two different forms of Barry Allen.