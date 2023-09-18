Tim Burton Has Reacted To The Nicolas Cage Superman Cameo In The Flash, And He Is Not Happy About It
Tim Burton almost directed Nicolas Cage in Superman Lives.
Few movies in recent years have been a source of controversy quite like Andy Muschietti's The Flash. From Ezra Miller's escalating legal issues prior to the film's release, to its disappointing box office performance when it hit theaters this summer, the title's big picture legacy is in rough shape... and things are not improving now that director Tim Burton has shared his thoughts about the DC blockbuster featuring Nicolas Cage's Superman in its third act.
Back in the 1990s, Burton was attached to direct Superman Lives starring Cage (a movie that never made it to production) and the filmmaker was recently asked by the British Film Institute about The Flash's homage to that notorious project. Despite the fact that the 2023 blockbuster actually got Nicolas Cage to shoot his cameo personally while wearing a suit created by the original costume designer (per an interview with Andy Muschietti on The Discourse podcast), Burton suggested that the blockbuster surprise is a negative result of artificial intelligence and misappropriation that has impacted his overall relationship with the studio system. Said the filmmaker,
Nicolas Cage's Superman briefly appears in the third act of The Flash when the titular hero and his double from an alternate timeline nearly manage to destroy the multiverse. As Flash attempts to use time travel to fix his past mistakes, worlds begin to collide, and one of the worlds that we briefly get to look into is meant to be the world of Superman Lives. In contrast to Tim Burton's thoughts, Cage has seen the The Flash cameo and called his Superman appearance "satisfying."
As chronicled in the documentary The Death of "Superman Lives": What Happened?, the would-be blockbuster got incredibly close to being made in the mid-1990s, but Warner Bros. decided to put the project on hold as it was gearing up for production and then shut the whole thing down. Looking back on the experience, Tim Burton says that he doesn't have regrets, but his feelings about it are still strong because of the energy and emotional investment that he had put in. Said Burton,
If you haven't seen the film or are curious about watching it again, The Flash is now available to stream if you have a Max subscription. For physical media collectors, the movie is also available to purchase on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.
