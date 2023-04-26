The Flash’s Director Addresses Ezra Miller’s Controversy As The DC Movie Approaches Release
The Flash premiered at CinemaCon, with the director breaking his silence on Ezra Miller's controversies.
The DC Universe has had plenty of peaks and valleys since its inception, along with oodles of behind the scenes shake-ups. While James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently named co-CEOs of the franchise, a few projects are hitting theaters that were shot before this change. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies is The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller in the title role. The Flash recently premiered at CinemaCon ahead of its wide release, with director Andy Muschietti addressing Miller’s controversy for the first time.
In the time period between The Flash photography and its upcoming release, actor Ezra Miller was involved in a number of controversies and legal issues. Those issues seemed to put the DC blockbuster in jeopardy, before they issued an apology and sought treatment for complex mental health issues. Andy Muschietti recently debuted the movie at CinemaCon, which CinemaBlend was present for. During this presentation, the IT filmmaker spoke about the state of Miller, saying:
Well, that’s certainly a hopeful message. While Miller’s legal situation is still playing out, it seems that they’ve continued to put a focus on their mental health. It remains to be seen if the Fantastic Beasts actor will end up doing press for The Flash, especially considering that they’re playing multiple versions of Barry Allen throughout the course of its runtime.
For those unfamiliar, there were a number of serious legal issues and allegations made against the 30 year-old actor over the past few years. Miller got arrested multiple times in Hawaii, and also recently plead guilty to a trespassing charge. But it seems that they’re getting the help they need, and The Flash has been getting super positive responses. Producer Barbara Muschietti spoke to Miller’s work ethic on the DC flick saying:
While moviegoers will have to wait until June to finally see this work on the big screen, the trailers for The Flash definitely make it seem like a wild ride. It should be fascinating to see how the two versions of Barry Allen function together, especially joined by the likes of Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Batman.
The Flash will hit theaters on June 16th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
