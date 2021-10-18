Gal Gadot Reflects On Reporting Justice League Director Joss Whedon To Warner Bros.

By now, many are likely familiar with the production of 2017’s Justice League and the subsequent fallout from the Joss Whedon-directed reshoots. A number of the film’s stars have since aimed allegations against the filmmaker. The first was Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, who accused him of “gross” and “abusive” behavior in April 2020. Amid the claims, it was reported that Whedon threatened Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot while working on the set. The actress subsequently shared brief comments on the matter, and she recently provided a few more thoughts while reflecting on the situation.

Gal Gadot’s on-set interactions with Joss Whedon were originally reported amid Ray Fisher’s numerous allegations against the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator. At the time, Gadot simply confirmed that she’d had issues with Whedon and that the situation was handled quickly. She later stated that the writer/director threatened to make her career “miserable” should she say something about their reported confrontation. The actress recently reiterated how fast Warner Bros. was in resolving the issue and reflected on her exact feelings in the moment:

Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it.... Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have...you’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay.

The actress’ comments seem to point towards a larger conversation that’s been taking place across Hollywood over the past few years. Many in the entertainment industry have been making it a goal to build positive working environments. This process has, in turn, seen a number of stars speak out in regard to alleged inappropriate behavior.

Based on her later comments during her interview with Elle , Gal Gadot seems glad that everything has been taken care of. Though are a few questions that still linger in her mind as she looks back on how things played out:

I would’ve done the same thing, I think, if I was a man. Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge.

Ray Fisher’s initial comments on Joss Whedon were followed by others, who came forward to discuss their own experiences with the famed creative. Buffy alum Charisma Carpenter said Whedon “abused his power” on the set, referring to the incidents as “disturbing.” In response to the investigation surrounding Fisher’s claims, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa shared some frustrated thoughts , saying that “THIS SHIT HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT.” A spokesperson for Whedon later denied some of Fisher’s claims.