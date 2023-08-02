Gal Gadot Offers Update About Wonder Woman In James Gunn’s DCU

The DC Universe is known for its twists, both on and off screen. Following Zack Snyder’s time on the franchise, the studio pivoted away from serialized storytelling and let director-driven projects be produced. But James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently named co-CEOs , and are crafting a new version of the DCU. There are a ton of questions about the fate of current superheroes, and Gal Gadot has offered an update about Wonder Woman in Gunn’s version of the shared universe. Here’s what we know.

Following Gunn and Safran’s leadership, they’ve been planning the next decade of DC projects. The first new movie will be Superman: Legacy, which will not star Henry Cavill as Superman . After Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped , fans wondered if Gal Gadot would also be ousted as that beloved hero. The 38 year-old actress recently spoke to ComicBook about her DC future, revealing that she thinks she’ll be back as Diana Prince. As she put it,

I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.

Well, that’s certainly hopeful. While we might be saying goodbye to some of the heroes that helped to kickstart the DC Universe, Gadot seems to think that she’ll be working with James Gunn on a third Wonder Woman movie. We’ll just have to wait to hear about any concrete information

Gal Gadot’s comments about her DC future come as she’s promoting her new movie Heart of Stone, which will be available with a Netflix subscription . Her possible return as Wonder Woman does make a great deal of sense, especially given Gadot’s recent cameos in projects like Shazam! Fury of the God s and The Flash. While she didn’t have a major role in either of those movies, it has kept her in the minds of audiences and seemingly hinted that she’ll be back.

Information is pretty limited about what James Gunn and Peter Safran are planning for the next decade of DC projects, including movies, TV, and video games. The first chapter of the new DCU is titled Gods and Monsters, and will focus on a variety of heroes and villains. Wonder Woman 3 is not currently in that line up, but it sounds like she’ll be returning sometime down the line. At least, if Gadot’s comments are to be believed.

Before we start the new DCU, there are a few projects that are still coming down the line. A number of movies were filmed before Gunn and Safran were hired, including Black Adam, Shazam 2, and The Flash. Unfortunately those projects turned out to be box office disappointments, possibly because fans think that they won’t factor into the upcoming version of the universe. There are still two more of these movies heading to theaters: Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. We’ll just have to see if Gal Gadot gets any more cameos as Wonder Woman.