After Wonder Woman’s Cameo In Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, Zachary Levi Shares Wild Idea For DC Crossover In A Third Movie

Following the first Shazam! movie ending with Billy Batson, Freddy Freeman and the rest of the Shazamily meeting Superman, Shazam! Fury of the Gods delivered its own DCEU crossover with an appearance from Wonder Woman. Unlike the Man of Steel though, we didn’t see Diana of Themyscira just from the neck down, as Gal Gadot reprised the role, albeit separately from the other cast members. Following this cameo, Zachary Levi, who plays Billy’s mighty Shazam form, has shared his wild idea for a DC hero who could appear in Shazam! 3.

Two months after its premiere in theaters, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now available for Max subscribers to stream as they go through the DC movies in order. So after seeing Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman appearance (which was unfortunately spoiled ahead of time), viewers might start thinking about who The World’s Mightiest Mortal and his foster siblings could cross paths with next. In an interview with EW, Levi suggested that they join forces with Green Lantern next, saying:

That's a really good question. Maybe Green Lantern? I'd like to see Green Lantern help us fight the hordes of undead. I think that would be really cool.

Zachary Levi didn’t name which specific Green Lantern he’d like the Shazam heroes to meet, but there’s no shortage of Emerald Knights from Earth who could be used, including Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, Kyle Rayner, Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz. It is interesting that the actor mentioned a specific scenario he had in mind for this team-up, as that description fits the bill for Blackest Night, a comics storyline that The Flash TV series nearly adapted. The idea of the Shazamily and Green Lantern taking on an army of Black Lanterns does indeed sound enticing, although a threat of that scale would warrant other DC heroes lending assistance.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

At this stage though, we shouldn’t be asking what the chances are that Shazam and Green Lantern will team up in Shazam! 3, but rather if that third movie will actually happen. Although a new DC Universe is being put together by James Gunn and Peter Safran, Fury of the Gods director David F. Safran said in February that he’d been told “there’s nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC.” As such, he urged people interested in Shazam! 3 to check out the film series’ second movie in theaters.

Unfortunately, along with Shazam! Fury of the Gods earning mixed reception from critics, it also underperformed at the box office, making just $133 million worldwide off a budget somewhere between $110-125 million. While it’s possible the sequel could end up doing well on Max and home media, the chances of Shazam! 3 moving forward aren’t looking good at the moment. It’s a shame, because Fury of the Gods’ end-credits scenes planted some intriguing narrative seeds for this corner of DC lore.

Nevertheless, if Shazam! 3 is officially announced, and certainly if it’s revealed that the story will deliver a Green Lantern crossover, CinemaBlend will let you know. In the meantime, there are plenty of other upcoming DC movies we’ll continue to cover as updates trickle in.