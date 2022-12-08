Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Post From Two Days Ago Takes On New Meaning After Patty Jenkins’ Threequel Was Reportedly Scrapped

The DC Extended Universe is known for its wild twists, both in front and behind the camera. With James Gunn and Peter Safran recently given new gigs as co-CEOs , there’s some major changes happening within the studio. A new report indicates that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped altogether . And Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman post from two days ago takes on new meaning after the threequel was reportedly dropped by DC.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman was universally acclaimed when she debuted in Batman v Superman, and the first solo movie was a critical hit and box office success . Patty Jenkins’ sequel 1984 wasn’t quite as successful, but a third movie still felt like an inevitability for fans. That’s why the THR report that the movie is a bust was such a shock. What’s more, the public is re-examining a post that Gadot made on Instagram just one day before that news broke. Check it out below,

While this post originally excited fans as it teased that Wonder Woman 3 was moving forward, that isn’t the case. Instead this might have been Gal Gadot’s goodbye of sorts to the role, knowing that Patty Jenkins’ third DC movie wasn’t going to happen. Or perhaps she’s making her interest in playing Diana Prince known, in hopes that her tenure as the Amazon hero isn’t quite over yet. It all remains to be seen.

Gal Gadot’s Instagram post first seemed like a celebration of her years playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU, but it might just end up being a farewell to her signature character. The report about the third movie being dropped indicated that the salary of both Patty Jenkins and Gadot herself were part of the decision, as the studio aims to cut costs. More specifically, she was reportedly going to receive a payday of $20 million for the now-cancelled project.

Of course, the report about Wonder Woman 3’s fate also came with a few more shocking claims about the DC Extended Universe. Namely that Gunn and Safran are aiming to move on from the characters and actors established by Zack Snyder. The rumors indicate that Aquaman 2 might be Jason Momoa’s final performance as that character, and that Henry Cavill’s future as Superman is still very much unclear. I don’t know about you, but my head is spinning.

The news about Wonder Woman 3 being scrapped comes on the heels of other wild DC updates coming from Warner Bros. and company. It all started when Batgirl was dropped , despite the movie being nearly completed. Blue Beetle recently went from a streaming release to a full theatrical experience . So clearly things are very much up in the air as the DC universe finds new direction.