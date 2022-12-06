Wait, Does Batman Have A Surprise Role In Another DCEU Movie?

The DC Extended Universe is always keeping the moviegoing public on their toes, thanks to shake-ups both in behind and in front of the camera. The studio recently broke the internet with updates like the cancellation of Batgirl and the hiring of James Gunn as co-CEO. Fans have been waiting for the release of long-awaited projects like Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, which will feature multiple forms of Batman. But does Batman have a surprise role in another DCEU movie?

There are currently a number of Bruce Waynes appearing in live-action DC projects, including Robert Pattinson from The Batman, and as well as both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck who are appearing in the DCEU. There were previously rumors that the latter actor could have a role in Aquaman 2, and now it sounds like the Dark Knight might also appear in the upcoming Blue Beetle movie. This possible spoiler was shared by actor George Lopez while appearing on The Bryan Scott Podcast . In the clip that’s going around social media, the comic/actor claimed:

I’ve had quite a career, but to get involved in the DC universe is big. I think Batman is in our movie, but it’s a big big deal.

Well, color me intrigued. It was recently announced that the Blue Beetle movie would be going from a streaming movie to a full theatrical release next summer. And if that’s not exciting enough, it sounds like it might contain an appearance by Batman himself. Although that begs the question: which version of Gotham’s Protector will be in play this time around?

George Lopez’s comments to Bryan Scott are sure to pique the interest of countless DC fans out there, who are eagerly anticipating each appearance from Batman. Although perhaps we should take it with a grain of salt, as this information hasn’t been officially confirmed by the powers that be at WB. But if Batman does appear in Blue Beetle and/or Aquaman 2, it would seemingly show that the DCEU is leaning more into the concept of a shared universe.

The news about Blue Beetle’s arrival in theaters was recently confirmed on the official Twitter of DC Comics. The announcement also came with a cool new poster for the upcoming blockbuster, which will star Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes. Check it out below:

#BlueBeetle - only in theaters August 18.

As George Lopez revealed, he’s going to be playing Jaime’s uncle Rudy in the Blue Beetle movie. While Batman’s inclusion remains unconfirmed for the time being, the cast will also include Susan Sarandon ( who replaced Sharon Stone ). We’ll just have to wait for more information/the first footage from this highly anticipated upcoming DC movie .

The Blue Beetle getting a full theatrical release stands in juxtaposition to the fate of another previously announced DC movie for HBO Max: Batgirl. That project was filmed and nearly completed before Warner Bros. scrapped it altogether in favor of tax credit and renewed focus on movies for theaters. It’s currently unclear if we’ll ever get to actually see any of the footage from that cancelled movie, which featured actors like Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons, and the one and only Brendan Fraser .