Henry Cavill Reacts To Zack Snyder’s Justice League And ‘Essential’ Way It Changed Superman

While superhero movies are everywhere, none have had the unprecedented life of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It took years of fan campaigning for the full four-hour event to be released, long after the disappointing theatrical cut arrived. Henry Cavill recently reacted to the Snyder Cut, and the “essential” way it changed his Superman.

Henry Cavill helped to kickstart the entire DC Extended Universe with Man of Steel, eventually reprising his role in Zack Snyder’s next two movies. But his character’s story went down quite different in the two versions of Justice League, with the role being expanded in the Snyder Cut. The Enola Holmes actor was recently asked about what he thought of the full version of Snyder’s story, responding with:

I really enjoyed it. I thought it was a wonderful way of Zack getting his version of the story out. And important to do, too. And I thought there was a wonderful tenderness to the movie which existed. And I thought it was essential for the representation of Superman.

Well, there you have it. It seems that Henry Cavill missed some of the original footage that was ultimately dropped from Justice League’s theatrical cut. What’s more, he thinks that certain sequences were “essential” to bringing his signature DCEU character to life. Luckily they were finally released in March of 2021, to the delight of fans.

Henry Cavill’s comments come from a recent conversation with ReelBlend co-host Kevin McCarthy about the upcoming second season of Netflix’s The Witcher. Eventually the conversation turned to his tenure as Superman, and the viral release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And Cavill seems thrilled to see additional footage like Clark’s extended Kansas reunion shared with the public.

While both versions of Justice League start off with Superman being dead, the resurrections and fallout from that decision are handled quite differently in the theatrical vs. Snyder Cut. We’re given far more time with Henry Cavill’s Kryptonian hero in the longer version, especially when he was able to reunite with Lois and Martha. Additionally, the black suit sequence was noticeably absent from the first Justice League, with Snyder adding it thanks to some tricky visual effects.

It should be interesting to see if/when Henry Cavill returns to the role of Superman. He didn’t participate in reshoots for the Snyder Cut, and currently has no plans to return to play Clark Kent again. But the 38 year-old actor has definitely expressed interest in playing the Man of Steel again, although it’s unclear if that’ll actually happen. Although with Supergirl joining the DCEU in the Flash movie, perhaps that’ll open new narrative doors for her cousin to return to the big screen.