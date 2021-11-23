‘The Beautiful Bit’ Of Playing Zack Snyder’s Version Of Superman, According To Henry Cavill

For many DCEU fans, Henry Cavill will continue to be their Superman. After making his debut in 2013’s Man of Steel, Cavill has popped up in multiple DC films, including Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After the DCEU faced an upheaval, Cavill’s place in the universe was thrown into question. While he hasn’t popped up as Superman recently, that doesn’t mean the superhero is far from his mind. The Witcher star referenced the beautiful bit of playing Zack Snyder’s version of the Man of Steel.

According to Henry Cavill, his take on Superman was a collaboration between him, Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan. Of course, part of Clark Kent’s story was the loss of his father Jonathan Kent in Man of Steel. There was a piece of advice the elder Kent gave his son that stuck with the younger Kent for some time. Eventually, Superman grew beyond his father’s guidance. Cavill revealed to GQ how the experience shaped Superman into the hero he is:

Clark does follow that advice at first. But then realizes that’s not the way to go, and that he must do what he must do regardless of that advice. And that was the beautiful bit. That even though he has restrained himself and lived this life of loneliness essentially, he’s til willing to step out of the shadows and become the hero. Despite that it’s going to have a negative impact on his life. And that, I think, is the aspect of that symbol of hope. He’s representing everything that’s good about mankind. Despite the fact that mankind may not be good to him.

Even as one of DC Comics’ Big Three, Superman had to come into his own. That’s where Man of Steel and Henry Cavill differed after previous interpretations of the DC superhero. But Cavill’s portrayal allowed the beloved hero to be less than perfect. Being a fan himself, the actor in conjunction with Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan wanted a different take on the iconic character. Cavill humanized the Man of Steel in a way. Fans hadn’t seen a relatable Clark Kent since Superman II.

The alien factor played into Superman’s relationship with mankind. Of course, DC fans saw that concept play out even more in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Even that controversial kill was planned within Superman’s narrative. At least moviegoers know Henry Cavill is just as invested in Clark Kent’s story as they are.

Hopefully Henry Cavill’s tenure as Clark Kent isn’t over yet despite not being attached to any new Superman projects on the horizon. Of course, Cavill isn’t twiddling his thumbs, as evident by his full schedule. If you want to watch Superman’s DCEU story play out, you can check out the DCEU library, including Zack Snyder’s Justice League, on HBO Max right now.