Henry Cavill Talks Legacy Of Playing Superman And Whether He Can Still Get Into The Suit If DC Calls
By Rachel Romean published
Henry Cavill will always be the Man of Steel.
In a business where movie stars are one in a million, many actors dream of playing just one iconic part. British performer Henry Cavill was lucky enough to take on the seminal hero Superman in DC’s Man of Steel, and he was able to reprise his role in two follow-up films. It’s been a few years, but he definitely recognizes his contribution to the ongoing legacy of the Man of Tomorrow.
Henry Cavill joined television personality Lorraine Kelly on her eponymous talk show to discuss his tenure as the Man of Steel, his ongoing gig as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, and his loyal American Akita Kal (who was more than happy to grace the studio with his fluffy presence). It’s been a while since Henry Cavill had to professionally don Superman’s signature uniform, but he attests that he can still fit into the blue bodysuit. He said:
While Henry Cavill hasn’t played Superman since the 2017 film Justice League (not counting the 2021 release of the so-called Snyder Cut), he appears to be quite content with his lot in life. And who can blame him? Show business makes it difficult to become a household name, and the resumes of countless actors are filled with stints as cadavers on Law and Order. The opportunity to play a role like Superman is a once in a lifetime chance that Henry Cavill doesn’t seem to take for granted in the slightest.
While Henry Cavill may not be returning to Krypton anytime soon, he has plenty of upcoming projects to keep him busy. The highly anticipated Season 2 of The Witcher is set to drop on Netflix in just a few weeks, and he just completed filming the sequel to the Netflix original film Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter. And, as if his schedule wasn’t already jam-packed, Henry Cavill was also chosen to star in Chad Stahelski’s upcoming reboot of the eighties fantasy-action flick Highlander. Henry Cavill may be happy to just have played Superman, but it looks like he’ll be making movie magic for years to come.
Until his next films are released, Henry Cavill fans can relive the thrilling action of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League on HBO Max. Season 2 of The Witcher will hit Netflix on December 17.
