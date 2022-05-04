Superman And Lois Dropped Another Game-Changing Twist, But We’ll Have To Wait A While For What’s Next

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois episode “Truth And Consequences.” Read at your own risk!

Superman & Lois Season 2 is crushing it as of late, to the point that anyone who hasn’t watched needs to pick up an HBO Max subscription and catch up. The CW Arrowverse series delivered another top-tier episode with yet another game-changing twist. Unfortunately, that twist came right before the news that there’s another break between episodes, so we’ll have to wait a while for any follow-up on what went down.

For those who missed what happened, Clark and the family did their best to stop Bizarro-Jonathan (son of the original Bizarro ) from causing chaos in Smallville. Despite their best efforts, he ultimately kidnapped Lana Lang to prepare her to merge with her Bizarro counterpart. As Superman tried to stop him and save Lana, Jordan tried to expose his secret identity to Sarah with a letter, but Lois stopped him. It all culminated in a family discussion towards the end of the episode, in which the Kent family wondered if hiding Clark and Jordan’s powers really worked in the family’s best interest.

Ultimately, Clark decided that it was okay to let one particular person in their lives in on his secret identity, which isn’t surprising considering she basically saved him and Jordan by getting the kryptonite out of Superman’s chest earlier in the episode. Clark stopped Lana on her ride home, and initially, she was just concerned with getting back home from her kidnapping and letting Sarah know she was fine. Clark put a stop to that when he removed his glasses and then blew on a tree and turned the top branches to ice. Lana Lang is officially aware of Superman’s identity, which has some potentially big consequences.

Superman & Lois has a lot to explore now that Lana is in on the secret, but viewers must wait until May 31 for Lana’s proper reaction to it all. This is just the latest hiatus for Superman & Lois Season 2, which only returned from another sizable gap between new episodes not that long ago. At least it seems the wait will be worth it, based on Lana’s teased reaction in a trailer for the upcoming episode.

I’m excited to see what the future holds, especially since Lana knowing Clark is Superman means she and Sarah can be closer to the Kent family. That means there’s a chance for romance between her and John Henry Irons , which some comic book fans would surely like to see. Plus, now that she’s the mayor of Smallville, it only makes sense that she’s in the loop on all the crime happening in town.