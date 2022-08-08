Idris Elba Teases A Big Project With DC Films, But What Could That Mean?

2022 is proving to be a banner year for Idris Elba. With multiple movies of his hitting theaters, Elba isn’t resting on his laurels, as it appears he already has other projects in the works. To be specific, it appears he's not done with the superhero genre, as The Suicide Squad star teased a big project with DC Films. But what does revealing this new tidbit mean for him?

The surprising news didn’t come from Idris Elba, but entertainment journalist Erik Davis. Davis took to his Twitter account to speak about his interview with Elba for the upcoming film Beast. Their conversation turned toward the Hollywood star’s next project, where he teased a new project with DC Films. Check out the eye-opening tweet below.

NEW: I just spoke with Idris Elba about his new film #Beast. I asked what we’ll see him in next - a Marvel project or DC, and he said DC. He said he’s got a really big thing cooking for DC right now. 👀 Full interviews for BEAST will drop soon & my reaction drops tonight pic.twitter.com/Fmabs6jTnCAugust 8, 2022 See more

After returning as Heimdall in Thor: Love and Thunder, the 49-year-old actor appears ready to switch back over from Marvel to DC. With Warner Bros. shifting the DCEU’s focus, Elba calling the potential project “a really big thing” could hint the studio wants to make him a central part of its new plan. But as news continues to spill from DC Films, it will be interesting to see what this project could be.

Is Idris Elba's Bloodsport Getting a Solo Movie?

The best outcome of Idris Elba teasing his new DC project is that Bloodsport is getting his chance at a solo outing. The DC character proved in The Suicide Squad that he’s more than capable of leading a full team with a mix of compassion and rebellion. It would be nice to see what a Bloodsport-led Task Force X is like after abandoning Amanda Waller. Conversely, viewers could see the mercenary going on a solo gig where he comes up against DC’s cavalcade of superheroes and supervillains.

Not much is known about the the DCEU version of the character outside of him shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet, so it would be nice to find out more about Bloodsport’s life before the incident. It could answer questions like how Robert DuBois became a mercenary or what was his family life like before going to prison. Having a solo Bloodsport movie could serve as either a prequel or a follow-up to The Suicide Squad, and it would be nice to see the Bloodsport actor get the spotlight in a superhero film.

Is A Potential Bloodsport Series Coming?

If a Bloodsport solo film isn’t in the cards, Idris Elba and the DC antihero could get a spinoff HBO Max show, like his co-star John Cena did with Peacemaker. An HBO Max series may be more probable, as The Suicide Squad director James Gunn said earlier this year that there’s already possible DC project in the works along with Peacemaker Season 2. Granted, we've since learned that an Amanda Waller series is coming down the pipeline, but maybe a Bloodsport-centric show is also in the cards.

Just like a solo movie, a Bloodsport HBO Max series could lend itself to multiple possibilities. The potential series could mix action, comedy and drama like the beloved spinoff series. But given the antihero’s “softie with an edge” persona, Elba could lead a hard action drama with some sentimental moments. It could explore DuBois’ relationship with his daughter Tyra. The actor proved he could pull this off with his Golden Globe-winning turn as Detective John Luther in the BBC drama Luther. Seeing the character’s life play out over multiple episodes could give viewers more insight into his mindset.

Could Idris Elba Play Another DC Character All Together?

What if Idris Elba is returning to DC Films to play another character? It could be a possibility, as both DC and Marvel are known to use an actor for one role and recast them to play a bigger one. If Warner Bros. is focusing on the future of DC Films with its 10-year plan, they might want the entertainer to reestablish or introduce a DC hero or villain to viewers.

The possibilities are endless, as there are many DC characters to pull from who haven’t appeared on the big or small screen yet. Whether the character is Black or not, Elba has shown he can handle any character, including Bloodsport and the MCU’s Heimdall, despite the big difference in each character’s influence. It’s only a question of who the TV and film actor is most excited to play.

Only time will tell when DC fans get an update on what project Elba and DC have in store. Until then, Idris Elba already has an A+ comic book adaptation lined up as part of the ensemble film Bang!, which is based on the 2020 comic series. There are multiple upcoming movies featuring Idris Elba in 2022, including the thriller Beast and the George Miller fantasy drama Three Thousand Years of Longing with Tilda Swinton, which hit theaters on August 19 and 31, respectively.