Is Margot Robbie Still Interested In A Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy Romance For The DCEU? Here’s The Latest

The DC Extended Universe has had plenty of twists since its inception, both in behind and in front of the camera. One character that Warner Bros. has definitely invested in is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who has already starred in three different blockbusters. But is the Oscar-nominated actress still interested in a Harley/ Poison Ivy romance for the DCEU? Here’s the latest from the accomplished multihyphenate.

Harley Quinn has been a fan favorite DC character since first appearing in Batman: The Animated Series, before being adapted to various other mediums. Margot Robbie has been given universal praise for her three performances so far, but fans are eager to see her interact with more DC characters. This is especially true regarding Poison Ivy, with the two femme fatales having a romantic relationship in the comics as well as Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn animated series . Robbie was recently asked by ComicBook if she was still interested in bringing this story to the screen in live-action, saying:

I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too. Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good.

Well, that’s exciting. It looks like Margot Robbie has continually been pushing for the Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy relationship to make its way to the DC Extended Universe. It’s currently unclear when she’ll return to the shared universe, but hopefully it’s sooner rather than later. Even if she doesn’t actually have an actress in mind to play the plant-powered Batman rogue.

Margot Robbie’s comments about Harley and Ivy come from an interview about her new dramedy, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon . Eventually the conversation turned to her time in the DCEU, which is no doubt a common occurrence for the actress/producer. After all, the superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry. And the DCEU has been keeping the public on their toes recently.

It’s currently unclear exactly when Margot Robbie will play Harley Quinn in a fourth DCEU, as she’s not attached to any superhero projects. Fans are wondering if James Gunn will helm another Suicide Squad movie (he recently took a big leadership role in the studio), or if that long-awaited Gotham City Sirens project will ever come together. Both seem like opportunities to pair Harley with Poison Ivy, but the studio is keeping its cards close to the chest. Still, Ivy hasn’t made her way into any recent DC projects, including Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Although a new Harley will soon arrive in theaters in the form of Lady Gaga in Joker 2.