Is The Suicide Squad Getting A Sequel? Here’s The Latest From James Gunn
After Peacemaker, is James Gunn interested in another Suicide Squad movie?
The superhero genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for years, and is showing no signs of slowing down. And as such, certain talents have been able to play in multiple sandboxes, both DC and Marvel. That includes filmmaker James Gunn who has directed projects in both cinematic universes. But is The Suicide Squad getting a sequel? Here’s the latest from Gunn himself.
James Gunn went from Marvel to DC for The Suicide Squad, creating a wild R-rated romp that featured a ton of grizzly fatalities. He’d eventually expand that story with John Cena’s Peacemaker series on HBO Max. But is he going to bring Task Force X back to the big screen? Gunn was recently asked just that by The Playlist, responding honestly with:
Well, there you have it. While James Gunn is clearly invested in working on more content within the DC Extended Universe, it won’t necessarily be in a theatrical sequel for The Suicide Squad. We’ll just have to wait and see how many of these characters ultimately pop up in his TV shows. Peacemaker definitely had a number of thrilling connections to the greater DCEU, including Viola Davis’ character Amanda Waller and even a surprise cameo by the Justice League.
James Gunn has been working on superhero movies for years, thanks to his tenure as the vision behind Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. It seems like DC has his attention for the future, although he'll first wrap up the cosmic Marvel story with Guardians 3 and the Holiday Special. But when returning to the DCEU he’ll be on the small screen rather than another movie project.
Given his years in movies, it makes a great deal of sense that James Gunn might be responding well to a television format. It’s a whole different beast in regards to pacing, and how much can actually be included in the story. We’ll just have to wait and see how his vision puts its own spin on the TV format with whatever future DC projets are coming down the line.
While James Gunn is remaining part of the DCEU, some fans will no doubt be disappointed that he won’t be bringing a sequel to The Suicide Squad happen anytime soon. Gunn brought the property back to theaters after David Ayer’s 2017 movie failed to resonate with audiences. And while he killed off beloved characters, it’s clear that the Guardians filmmaker has a clear love for Task Force X’s story.
The next installment in the DCEU is Black Adam on October 21st. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
