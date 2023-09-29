James Gunn Confirmed Another DC Character Will Return To The Shared Universe, And I’m Hyped
James Gunn revealed another DC character that'll carry over into the new shared universe.
The DC Universe has had plenty of twists, both on camera and behind the scenes. This has been especially true since James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs of the franchise, and have begun planning the next decade of movie and TV projects. The entire shared universe is getting a reboot, with Gunn revealing three actors who will continue playing their roles- albeit with a new continuity. And the Guardians filmmaker recently confirmed another DC character who will return to the shared universe. And yes, I’m hyped about the choice.
James Gunn blew the collective minds of DC fans when he revealed the three characters being carried over from the DCEU to the new DCU. They are Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle, and John Cena’s Peacemaker. Turns out the latter won’t be alone when he returns to the DCU, with Gunn revealing on Threads that his bestie Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) will be joining his future adventures. When asked he said simply:
There you have it. It looks like a fourth character is sneaking his way into the new DCU, and it’s another scene stealer from Peacemaker. I’m hoping that Eagly also ends up returning to the screen, because who doesn’t need more of everyone’s favorite bald eagle?
James Gunn’s post on thread offers more hints about what he and Peter Safran are cooking up for the DC Universe. The first slate of movies is titled Gods and Monsters, and there are some truly intriguing projects included. Exactly how the four returning characters will factor in remains unclear, but they’ll presumably be operating in another timeline entirely. There are countless questions about how this all works, so hopefully Gunn continues answering queries on social media platforms like threads.
It’s currently unclear if/when Peacemaker will get another season on Max, or if he and Vigilante will instead pop up in another project. But it’s clear that Gunn is excited about working with Cena and Stroma again sometime in the future. Although it looks like we might be saying goodbye to a ton of other beloved DCEU characters.
When James Gunn announced the three (now four) character who have a future in the DCU, it was seemingly bad news for other popular heroes and villains. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman wasn’t on the list, which means that his upcoming sequel might be his final bow as Arthur Curry. Although some fans are hoping to see him play Lobo instead.
The next DC movie hitting theaters is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 20th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
