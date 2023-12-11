James Gunn Responds To Backlash Over Casting Sean Gunn As Maxwell Lord
James Gunn is the new co-CEO of the DCU, and responded to (then deleted) backlash about his brother's role.
The superhero genre continues to be super popular, thanks to various cinematic universes that are competing at the box office and via streaming services. This includes DC, which is forming a new shared universe thanks to new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, with casting slowly coming out for various upcoming DC movies. And Gunn recently responded to backlash over casting Sean Gunn as his brother and frequent collaborator Maxwell Lord.
After having roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy series and The Suicide Squad, Sean Gunn will play Maxwell Lord in the new DC universe. He takes on the role from Pedro Pascal, who played Lord in Wonder Woman 1984. While Gunn’s plans for the character are still a mystery, he got some backlash on Instagram Threads for casting his brother in both that role and a voice role in the animated project Creature Commandos. When someone accused him of lying about this casting, he responded in a now delete post (via ScreenRant), which reads:
There you have it. While he’s not going to give actors multiple live-action roles in the new DCU, the inclusion of animated projects adds another fold to the situation. And Gunn believes he made that clear from the jump, so he’s seemingly not here for backlash surrounding his brother’s various roles in the shared universe. Although I have to wonder why he ultimately decided to delete this response on threads.
This is just the latest example of James Gunn using social media to directly communicate with the public. Gunn often debunks rumors about his projects online, especially thanks to the ongoing mystery about DC’s plans for the future. And this time it was directly related to his ongoing collaboration with his brother Sean Gunn.
While there are some naysayers about Sean Gunn’s roles in the new DCU, it’s not like he hasn’t put in a ton of work within the genre previously. In addition to playing Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Gunn also played Rocket on set, before CGI and Bradley Cooper’s voice performance brought the character to life. Then there’s his role as Weasel in The Suicide Squad, and (for course) his iconic tenure in Gilmore Girls. So Sean Gunn is certainly qualified to get in on the DC fun.
The next DC movie hitting theaters is Aquaman 2 on December 20th, which will be the final installment in the DCEU as we know it. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
