Apparently Ezra Miller’s Flash Movie Has Cut Two Major Cameos

For a little over a week now, and following James Gunn and Peter Safran being tapped to run DC Studios, there’s been a whirlwind of activity concerning upcoming DC movies. First came the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 isn’t moving forward, and earlier this week, it was revealed that not only is Henry Cavill’s Superman run officially over, but Gunn is writing a Superman reboot. Now there’s word that the Ezra Milera-led The Flash, one of the bigger 2023 movie releases, has cut two major cameos.

According to THR, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot’s brief appearances as Superman and Wonder Woman, respectively, in The Flash have been cut. While Warner Bros. Pictures hadn’t officially announced that either actor would appear, it was recently reported that Cavill was paid $250,000 for his cameo in the Scarlet Speedster’s first solo movie, the same amount he earned for his appearance in the Black Adam end-credits scene. This would have been Cavill’s first appearance as the Man of Steel post-Black Adam and Gadot’s return to the role of Diana of Themyscira following Wonder Woman 1984.

Let’s also not forget that there was a time when Ray Fisher was supposed to reprise Cyborg in The Flash, but following his clash with then-DC Films Walter Hamada, he was written out of the movie. So that’s three of Barry Allen’s Justice League teammates who are missing out on The Flash, and while there’s been rumblings about Jason Momoa potentially stopping by as Aquaman, it’s unclear if we’ll actually see him.

But even with the cut cameos, it’s not like The Flash is lacking for superheroes appearing alongside Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are reprising their versions of Batman, and Sasha Calle will appear as a Supergirl from another Earth. Michael Shannon and Antje Trau will also reprise General Zod and Faora-Ul, respectively, and the movie’s other cast members include Kiersey Clemons, Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdú, among others.

Inspired by the Flashpoint storyline, The Flash sees Barry Allen going back in time to save his mother from being killed, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline and leads to him traveling to other realities. This will be Ezra Miller’s sixth appearance as the DCEU’s version of the Fastest Man Alive, following Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, both versions of Justice League and the Peacemaker Season 1 finale. A script for The Flash 2 has reportedly already been written, but whether or not that sequel actually moves forward, especially considering the recent shakeups on the DC Films front, remains to be seen.

The Flash races into theaters on June 16, 2023. If you’d like to watch Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot’s past DCEU appearances, they can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription.