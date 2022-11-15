Jason Momoa Responds To DCEU Speculation Around Lobo

The name Lobo has been circling Jason Momoa for some time. As an avid Lobo fan, there have been rumblings of Momoa bringing the DC antihero to the DC Extended Universe. The a hasn’t quelled the rumors by consistently mentioning the character, as well as teasing a secret "dream" DC project. The recent announcement of James Gunn and Peter Safran becoming the heads of DC Studios seemed to get him closer to possibly bringing Lobo to the big screen. While there’s no official word on a potential adaptation, the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star finally responded to speculation about the character.

Momoa has been playing “will he or won’t he” regarding Lobo joining the DCEU, and the DC Films switch-up has only made the Lobo talk louder along with other potential DC projects. Comicbook.com reported the Aquaman star finally spoke about those rumors. He was asked to blink twice if the DC mercenary was the subject of this next project, leading to a coy response.

Well, I have to obviously blink, so there’s no way I can get out of this without blinking, but you know that would be amazing if that happened. I’m just happy that [James] Gunn is at the helm and [Peter] Safran, who is just like my heart. So, I'm in good hands and I think comic book fans around the world are going to be very excited.

The Duncan Idaho actor is more than pumped to have Gunn and Safran heading DC Films. It shouldn’t be too surprising given Momoa already gave his approval of Gunn taking over the DCEU. He expressed his excitement for the new leadership in the quest to make his dream project come true. Before he was cast as DC’s favorite Atlantean king, the actor-producer repeatedly mentioned his desire to make a Lobo movie. With the recent turmoil going on at Warner Discovery, he’s keeping his cards close just in case things don’t pan out.

The Aquaman star continued to play coy about whether he’ll play the interstellar bounty hunter. He stated the potential DCEU adaptation might be based on "something I've collected my whole life.” Momoa hinted fans would already know what DC character he wants to play outside of Aquaman. He mentioned his “real fans” would understand if they looked “back in history to find out what I collect the most." If the project isn’t Lobo, the Hollywood A-lister is playing with his fans’ emotions.

Jason Momoa’s future with DC is already bright as he returns to Atlantis in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will hit theaters on December 25, 2023. He’ll also pop up as the new character Dante in the final two Fast and Furious movies, with Fast X premiering on May 19, 2023. Until those sequels arrive, you can catch him tackling the fantasy world in Slumberland, which will stream on Netflix starting November 18. Check out our 2022 movie schedule to see what other new movies are coming up.