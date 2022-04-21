John Cena Casually Jokes About A Marvel And DC Crossover So Let The Speculation Run Rampant

As the comic book movie has become the most valuable currency in Hollywood as of late, Marvel and DC have found themselves in a creative rivalry . Between Disney’s organized and prolific MCU and Warner Bros’ more disconnected, yet incredibly rich and distinct DCEU, each side has brought something different to the genre. But what if they someday worked together on the biggest crossover of all time? The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker’s John Cena is getting that conversation rolling again.

The DC actor took to Twitter to share a shiny comparison between his own character, Peacemaker (who debuted in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad last summer) with one from the MCU. Check it out:

This might just be because of that slick looking chrome helmet and maybe enthusiasts getting excited for a @Marvel @DCComics crossover chrome helmet showdown?? https://t.co/NXJABJTOKGApril 20, 2022 See more

John Cena shared the news that the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder , which came out on Monday, broke some serious viewing records. The upcoming Marvel flick has officially become the fourth-most viewed trailer within its first 24 hours, clocking 209 million views within a day. Cena joked about the big milestone, saying that people are probably just into Jane Foster’s “slick looking chrome helmet” and a Marvel/DC crossover involving her headgear and perhaps... Peacemaker's?

While some superhero fans will certainly jump the gun and start theorizing ways James Gunn, the studios’ common thread, might bring the universes together, it seems as though this is a tip of the helmet to Natalie Portman’s arrival as The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Perhaps this is also some friendly fire regarding how his Peacemaker rocked a similar look before the upcoming Thor movie, which hits theaters on July 8.

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker filmmaker got in on John Cena’s comments on Twitter too. Here’s what he said:

True, true. Very observant, John.April 20, 2022 See more

If you put the two superheroes together, there’s certainly a similarity. Of course, we don’t imagine Natalie Portman’s own Thor to be much like the sarcastic antihero John Cena portrays. The actress has previously played Jane Foster, Thor’s love interest, in the first two Thor movies, but she was absent from 2017’s Ragnarok, leaving a gap in storytelling. For Love and Thunder, she’ll become a full-on superhero. Check out the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer:

To the tune of the Guns N’ Roses song “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” Marvel has introduced what is to come for upcoming superhero movies after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters this May. Love and Thunder will see the return of a host of Thor characters, like Tessa Thompson’s Valykrie, Taika Waititi’s Korg, along with seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy again ahead of Gunn’s “emotional” film sending off the misfit heroes with the end of his trilogy.

If Peacemaker was a Marvel character, I could totally see an Avengers film orchestrating a moment where the two characters are in the same shot and some kind of joke is made about their helmets. However, because they are from different universes, it’s unlikely. That being said, if Marvel and DC ever did collide, our collective minds would be officially blown.