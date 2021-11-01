Will Thor: Love And Thunder Give Us A Flashback With Natalie Portman?

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder . Something that fans are probably looking forward to the most is the long-awaited return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster , who will take on the mantle of the God of Thunder herself. Amid this major development, viewers will likely get details on what she’s been up to since her last Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. And some recent set photos seem to add fuel to this assumption, as they may indicate a key flashback scene.

While the latest movie in the Thor franchise originally wrapped production back in June, it would appear that it’s currently in the middle of reshoots. The images, shared by Thor: Love and Thunder News on Twitter, feature Chris Hemsworth’s Mighty Avenger and Natalie Portman’s astrophysicist. But what’s interesting is that both seem to be sporting hairstyles that line up with their looks from The Dark World as opposed to the updated hairstyles glimpsed in past set photos .

The post also notes that in a recently filmed scene,the two characters appeared to be arguing. So speculation now points to the possibility that fans could get a look at the moment they broke up. The dissolution of their romantic relationship was only briefly mentioned (in jest) during the events of 2017’s Ragnarok. And the development honestly came as a bit of surprise, given that Dark World ended with the two forming a solid relationship.

While the flashback is only speculation at this point, it would make sense to have such a scene in the movie. Director Taika Waititi seems to be going all in on the rom-com motif for this MCU installment, so a breakup sequence would be true to the mechanics of the genre. And of course, it would also provide the aforementioned context some are looking for when it comes to Thor and Jane’s relationship.

Specific plot details on Love and Thunder are being kept close to the vest, as per usual with Marvel Studios’ productions. It has been revealed, however, that the film will see both Gods of Thunder take on Gor the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. The movie will also follow Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, now the leader of New Asgard, as she searches for her queen. On the surface, it would seem that her pursuit of love would be what the film’s title is referring to. Yet there’s reason to believe it could also mean the prince of Asgard and his estranged girlfriend could potentially get their relationship going again.

The MCU faithful shouldn’t be worried about a romance overload though, as the film is sure to have plenty of action packed in between the quieter, character moments. And with Taika Waititi at the helm, you know it’s going to have plenty of humor. The filmmaker has actually claimed that the film is actually funnier than Ragnarok .

What exactly lies ahead for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s Jane is still anyone’s guess. However, given their history, I predict that things will be a little awkward when they first cross paths again. And the fact that Foster will be worthy of wielding Mjolnir should make things even more tense for the OG thunder god, at least early on in the film, anyway.

Thor: Love and Thunder roars into theaters on July 8, 2022 and, while you wait for its release, you can binge the first three installments in the franchise on Disney+ now.