Kathryn Newton Had A Major Fashion Moment In A See-Through Dress At The Quantumania Premiere, And She Had Support From A Fellow Marvel Star

Kathryn Newton is one of the latest starlets to join the MCU, courtesy of Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She plays Cassandra Lang, daughter to Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang in the latest MCU film, where our heroes are exploring a different dimension. For such a massive, star-studded cast, Newton needed a dress to fit the occasion. She definitely understood the assignment and wore a stunning bejeweled see-through dress that another Marvel star just couldn’t get enough of.

The dress in question looked like Newton was covered in stars, almost as if she had just been through the quantum realm herself. It definitely was a show-stopping moment on the red carpet, and Newton shared several photos of the iconic fashion moment on Instagram. You can see the dress for yourself below:

A post shared by KATHRYN NEWTON (@kathrynnewton) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As per usual, the Marvel cast is always super supportive of each other. Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was hyping Newton up in the comments, showing that Marvel girls gotta stick together. Gomez said:

You in this gown is perfection! Everyone is going to love Cassie Lang so proud of you!

I hope we have a dynamic duo on our hands. These two could be just the team up we need to see when the next Avengers film finally hits the big screen. Marvel has championed more and more young women within the franchise, and is telling all sorts of new stories. After such an explosive introduction in Dr. Strange, America Chavez will likely be showing up in more Marvel projects. Maybe she’ll even have a cameo navigating the quantum realm with Ant-Man and Cassie Lang in Quantumania? When it comes to the MCU, anything is possible.

Gomez isn’t the only one who couldn’t get enough of Newton’s dress on Instagram. The Freaky actress made three separate posts from the night on social media, generating thousands of comments across her posts. Several stars were amongst these comments, sharing how absolutely awed they were by such a beautiful statement gown.

Kiernan Shipka: “unreal”

Vanessa Hudgens: “so proud of u”

Ginny and Georgia’s Brianne Howey: “😍😍”

CODA’s Emilia Jones: “YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE WOW WOW WOW”

The love for Newton from her pals travels across multiverses and I think we are all looking forward to seeing her breakout in such a major blockbuster. Along with Paul Rudd, the Quantumania cast also includes legends like Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas. It also of course includes MCU staples like Evangeline Lilly. This is a tentpole film for Marvel, which will be debuting its major villain, Kang the Conqueror, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th, and is a must watch for MCU fans anticipating the latest Marvel chapter. For more information about other Marvel films coming down the pike, make sure to consult our guide on upcoming Marvel projects heading to cinemas and streaming soon. Additionally, fans of Kathryn Newton can check out her breakthrough leading performance in Freaky, which is streaming now with an Amazon Prime subscription.