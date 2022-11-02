Ant-Man 3’s Kathryn Newton Describes Her Version Of Cassie Lang

Cassie Lang’s MCU journey has been a rough one given the change of actresses from the first Ant-Man to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The announcement of Kathryn Newton as Scott Lang’s daughter stunned plenty of Marvel devotees. Avengers: Endgame’s bEmma Fuhrmann roke her silence on being replaced by Kathryn Newton at the time, and since then, Newton has remained silent on Lang while preparing for the role. Once the Ant-Man 3 trailer dropped though, fans seemed to warm up to the new Cassie Lang. However, there are still questions about what the Detective Pikachu actress will bring to the character, and she's reassured fans’ nerves by describing her version of Cassie Lang.

Being the third actress to play Scott Lang’s daughter would be a high-stakes situation for anyone, but the actress seemed to take the pressure in stride. ET caught up with the Quantumania star on the red carpet for the Women in Film Honors gala. She mentioned not knowing the trailer had dropped until her airplane landed during her birthday getaway. The conversation soon turned toward how different her take on the Marvel character will be compared to previous iterations, and the Freaky star candidly revealed she brings herself to the character, saying:

That I'm really not perfect and I'm super impatient and I want to be a hero but I have no idea what I'm doing and I think Cassie Lang is like that. She's just trying to figure out how to be a good person and you know making a lot of mistakes. She's kind of a mess really, yeah, and so am I.

It feels like Kathryn Newton and Cassie Lang have melded into one. The Ant-Man character’s journey appears to mirror the actress’ first dive into the MCU. While Newton didn’t give away too much, Cassie might go through some growing pains as she joins her father in fighting to save the Quantum Realm. Watching the movie trailer gave a peek into what viewers can expect from her interpretation of Cassie. Scott Lang’s daughter appears to be a major player in the second sequel.

Newton will follow in the footsteps of Fuhrmann, who had an emotional reunion with her movie dad during Endgame’s finale. Cassie Lang was originally played by Abby Ryder Fortson in the first two Ant-Man films before Fuhrmann took over following the Blip in Avengers: Infinity War. Fans will have to wait until Ant-Man 3 hits theaters on February 17, 2023, to see how Cassie responds to her life changes, including becoming a new MCU hero.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks the beginning of Phase Five, as more upcoming Marvel movies are set to arrive in 2023 and beyond. While fans wait for the sequel, they can check out our 2022 movie schedule to keep track of this year’s remaining slate.