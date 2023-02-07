The See-Through Dress Made Another Red Carpet Appearance At The Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Premiere

With Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially in the rear view, fans are looking forward to the next slate of projects. Phase Five is kicking off with Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which looks like it's got a massive scale for the pint-sized hero. In addition to introducing Kang the Conqueror, we're also meeting a new version of Cassie Lang, played by Kathryn Newton. Thanks to that 25 year-old actor, the see-through dress made another red carpet appearance at the Ant-Man 3 premiere. And she's not the only one who brought the fashion.

Over the last few months there's been a growing trend of celebrities rocking see-through garments like dresses. This was started largely by Florence Pugh, although it's been adopted by a number of notable A-listers. Kathryn Newton got in on the fun at the premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and looked absolutely killer. Check out the full look below,

(Image credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Talk about absolutely rocking the look. While this gown has a long train and panels of mirrors all over it, it doesn't seem like it's wearing Kathryn Newton. Instead she's in the driver's seat, as she debuts this dress alongside her very first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And smart money says she's going to become a major presence in the shared universe.

Moviegoers will recognize Kathryn Newton for her roles in Big Little Lies and as the murderous protagonist of Freaky. But she's going to be even more well-known once fans get to see the contents of Ant-Man 3. While on the red carpet in that see-through dress, photographers caught a sweet moment between her and co-star Michelle Pfeiffer. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Of course, Kathryn Newton wasn't the only member of the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania cast who was swinging big fashion-wise at the movie's premiere. Evangeline Lilly is once again back as Hope van Dyne, and also brought a bold look on the red carpet for the threequel.

Rather than going with the see-through trend, Evangeline Lilly showed up to the premiere of Ant-Man 3 wearing a green gown with a ton of matching green feathers. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Kathryn Newton and Evangeline Lilly had the boldest looks out of the principal cast of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but movie's ensemble all looked super sharp. That includes the likes of Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, and Michael Douglas. Below you can see a group photo, which also includes other Marvel power players like Kevin Feige himself. Check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

While Ant-Man 3 recently had its premiere, moviegoers will have to wait another week and change before finally seeing Kathryn Newton and company in this highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie. With Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror expected to be the next Thanos-level villain, the stakes definitely feel high for Paul Rudd's signature Marvel hero. We'll just have to see if Cassie becomes a superhero in her own right, as she's seemingly got a Pym suit in the trailers.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.