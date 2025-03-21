Kraven The Hunter Didn’t Do Much During Its Box Office Run, But People Are Watching The Heck Out Of It Now That It’s On Netflix

You never can tell what a film’s legacy will be past opening weekend. Surely all of the talent behind whatever 2025 movie schedule projects are eventually considered as “under performing” keeps in mind the potential for a streaming second wind to carry them throughout the pop culture landscape.

It’s worked for plenty of “box office duds,” and we’ve seen it happen once again with 2024's Kraven the Hunter. Its recent Netflix standings could be a sign of encouragement for upcoming Marvel movies that are worried about future fortunes, while also reinforcing a pattern we've seen in the recent past.

Kraven The Hunter Is Charting On Netflix, And I’m Not Surprised At All

Per our New on Netflix update for March 10 - 16 , we know that Kraven the Hunter was added to Netflix on March 13th; which doesn’t feel that long ago in the grand scheme of things. However, in the world of constant streaming debuts, to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s R-rated flop currently holding in third place on the U.S. Top 10 charts feels like a bit of a vindication.

Keep in mind, eight days between that debut and the timing of this post have seen the debut of The Electric State and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera also occurring. But it’s also kind of a no-brainer, as pictures such as Morbius and Venom: The Last Dance turn into streaming winners for one huge reason: morbid curiosity.

While Sony’s non-Spidey inclusive pictures have seemed to be hit or miss at the box office, it’s much easier for people to log onto their Netflix subscription and enjoy in the comfort of their own home. That reality is something that suggests a bold future alternative, should this news inspire a reversal of those plans to end the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe .

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's Spider-Man Numbers Are Pulling In Better Streaming Numbers Than Box-Office Grosses

Before anyone jumps out to web me up and hang me in front of the Daily Bugle, you can blame Kraven the Hunter’s box office numbers for what I’m about to say. I’m curious to go back and look at how all of the other titles in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe have done on Netflix, seeing as this whole Kraven story sounds very familiar.

Remember how last May Madame Web topped Netflix’s charts upon hitting the platform? That was another severely maligned hit that wasn’t exactly made on a Blumhouse budget. For reference, here’s the estimated production budgets for both films, as well as their estimated worldwide grosses:

Kraven the Hunter: Est. Production Budget: $110 - $130 mil. / Est. Worldwide Grosses: $62 mil.

$110 - $130 mil. / $62 mil. Madame Web: Est. Production Budget: $80 - $100 mil. / Est. Worldwide Grosses: $100.5 mil.

Even with slightly rounding up in either picture’s favor, those fortunes aren’t particularly rosy for a theatrical release. But compared to The Electric State costing $320 million to make, with a current 5th place standing in the U.S. Top Ten, the studio/streaming provider could do worse with its investments.

In the name of potentially lucrative Netflix originals that would fall in Sony’s purview, the DOA saga that’s always had a weird name could find a second life. Since the studio is both the rights holders to such ancillary characters, as well as partners in a deal that sees Sony product make its streaming debuts on this platform, Netflix could get back into the game of making Marvel stories that further explore the boundaries of IP usage.

(Image credit: Sony)

I'll leave you with one final scenario that could make a lot more sense of what I’m proposing here. Imagine if Sony and Netflix, emboldened by how both Madame Web and Anyone But You made names for themselves with audiences, decided to spin off Sydney Sweeney’s Spider-Woman into her own picture. Wouldn’t this sort of safety net be the right fit to do just that, but in a way that minimizes the risk?

I know, I could be totally out of pocket here; but anything could happen if Kraven the Hunter continues to pull impressive streaming numbers. That is, if Aaron Taylor-Johnson isn’t cast in another major franchise that’s developed some strong streaming ties as of late. So enjoy those martinis, and whatever offerings from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe you prefer, as we wait to see what shakes out.