Lizzy Caplan Has Revealed More Gambit Movie Details, And Now I'm Even More Bummed We Never Got The Superhero Flick

Lizzy Caplan in True Blood and Channing Tatum in Deadpool 3
The superhero genre continues be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with a number of shared universes competing for box office supremacy. While the MCU (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is still going strong, Fox's X-Men franchise ended with Dark Phoenix. A number of movies were scrapped when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, including Channing Tatum's long-developing Gambit movie. Actress Lizzy Caplan was set to appear in that project as well, and she just revealed information about the scrapped movie that's making me wish we actually got to see it.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will remember how the Gambit movie sat in development hell in years before it eventually got dropped. While Tatum finally got to play that role in Deadpool & Wolverine, Caplan spoke to Business Insider about what his solo movie could have been like. She spoke about how close the movie got to filming, offering:

We got down the road, we were gonna shoot it. I think there was a start date. I had had meetings with Channing, and there were a couple different… we had a director, then we didn’t, but I had multiple meetings with Channing and the other producers. They wanted to do, like, a ’30s kind of screwball romantic comedy set in that world, which would have been really fun.

Honestly, my FOMO is through the roof. While production never actually began, it sounds like the Gambit movie was going to bring something unique to the superhero genre, and especially the X-Men movies. And I can only imagine how endlessly charming Tatum and Caplan would have been in this superhero flick if it came to fruition.

It certainly sounds like Caplan was eager to get started on the Gambit movie before it got dropped. Later in that same interview she shared just how surprising it was that the blockbuster was cancelled, especially with an A-lister like Tatum attached. As she put it:

It was a really cool idea. It’s kind of odd that it got scrapped. Those movies don’t seem to ever get scrapped, but it did.

She's got a point. While lots of movies end up lost to development hell, the superhero genre's popularity often helps blockbusters make their way to theaters. Alas, Gambit was dropped seemingly as a result of Disney acquiring Fox and the mutants finally being able to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Luckily for the Magic Mike star, he finally got to play Gambit in Deadpool 3. While Tatum's accent went viral, folks did seem to respond to his take on the fan favorite X-Man. And many of those fans are hoping that he gets to reprise that role in an upcoming Marvel movie sometime in the future. We'll just have to wait and see what the studio is planning for the X-Men as a whole.

