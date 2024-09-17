How To Watch Agatha All Along Online And Stream New MCU Miniseries

How To Watch Agatha All Along Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: September 18 at 9pm ET / 6pm ET / 2am BST (Thu) / 11am AEST (Thu) New episodes: Wednesdays Stream: globally on Disney Plus Best deal: US subscribers can get the Disney Plus bundle from $9.99 a month

Watch Agatha All Along: Synopsis

Halloween must soon be upon us, because Disney Plus is bringing your new favorite witch to its service in Agatha All Along. First seen in WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn's captivating crone is gathering a coven and, in this guide, we'll explain how you can watch Agatha All Along online with episodes dropping weekly after a double-header premiere.

Agatha Harkness may have been stripped of her powers and confined to Westview the last time we saw her in WandaVision, but you can't keep a good witch down for too long. Prompted by a mysterious teen called... well, called Teen, Agatha pledges to bring a team of supernatural sorceresses together to walk the perilous Witches' Road and get back on top.

Getting to the end will be no easy feat, however, with a 'magical gauntlet of trials' standing in the way of Agatha and her band of hex-hampered hags. But Teen (played by Joe Locke, Heartstopper) is surprisingly optimistic for a goth, leading the group to their fantastical fate.

With the brilliant Hahn – who we loved chatting to in Cinemablend's video interview with cast and crew – reviving one of the most popular modern characters from the MCU, you can expect her trademark blend of sass and heart to light up the nine-episode run. While the added fairy dust of an Aubrey Plaza (White Lotus Season 2) cameo as a warrior witch in the Agatha All Along first look, certainly doesn't hurt the show's prospects of being a resounding return to form for Marvel.

With anybody coming to Disney's streaming service for the first time or returning, it's a great time to sign up thanks to the fantastic cut price Disney Plus offer (more details below). Keep reading, as we explain exactly how to watch Agatha All Along on Disney Plus with full streaming and schedule details below.

How to watch Agatha All Along online

(Image credit: Disney)

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along land on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 18 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT with new episodes of the nine-part run then dropping every Wednesday until the double-bill season finale on October 30 – the day before Halloween.

If you already have Disney Plus then you're good to go. But if you don't, now is a great time to get it – the service's annual sale is now on. That means new and returning subscribers can get the next three months of Disney+ for just $1.99/£1.99 a month! The special offer ends on September 27, so be sure to get in quick.

It's a superb saving. Usually, Disney Plus prices start from $13.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/€8.99/AU$13.99 per month (assuming you don't want ads). In the US, UK, Canada, and most European regions, you can also opt for its ad-supported plan for a cheaper rate (for instance, $7.99 or £4.99 per month).

To save money in the long term, you can also sign up for 12 months, $139.99/£79.90/CA$119.99/€89.99/AU$113.99 for a year upfront (all ad-free). Keep in mind, there is also a more expensive rate in the UK, Canada, and Europe for 4K streaming.

Watch Agatha All Along online with the Disney Plus bundle

If you're in the US and want even more from your streaming services, then going for the Disney Plus bundle could be a great plan. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to Disney Plus, meaning that you also get loads more original TV shows as well as a whole host of live sports.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

Considering individual Disney Plus and Hulu plans start at $7.99 each, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Already getting everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons, throw in the whole Hulu catalog, too, and that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $14.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Trio Premium bundle for a still-excellent $24.99 a month. Of course, there's also now the option of adding Max to your bundle, getting Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max from $16.99 a month.

Agatha All Along Trailer

Marvel Televisionâ€™s Agatha All Along | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Agatha All Along Cast

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Joe Locke as Teen

Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale

Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver

Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis

Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu

Emma Caulfield as Dottie

Kate Forbes as Evanora Harkness

David Lengel as Harold Proctor

David Payton as John Collins

Asif Ali as Alibash Tandon

Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal

Agatha All Along Episode Release Schedule