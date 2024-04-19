A Major Captain America: Brave New World Character May Finally Be Confirmed To Appear Thanks To A McDonald's Ad Of All Things

Potential SPOILERS are ahead for Captain America: Brave New World.

Deadpool & Wolverine may be the next of upcoming Marvel movies , but a popular rumor about 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World continues to receive more clues pointing to it being a distinct possibility. While the new Captain America movie starring Anthony Mackie isn’t coming to theaters until next year, the debut of one character continues to pick up steam: Red Hulk . It’s looking more like we’ll see the character in Brave New World, with the latest development coming from a McDonald's advertisement.

Red Hulk is a Marvel character who was introduced back in 2008 as the new alter ego of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. This week, a Brazilian McDonald's ad that was shared on Instagram showcased an upcoming collection of eight plushies inspired by Captain America: Brave New World, and yes, Red Hulk is part of the lineup!

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Since Harrison Ford is set to play Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the Captain America: Brave New World cast , that would mean that none other than the Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor would be hulking out during the 2025 Marvel movie! Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen possible easter eggs about Red Hulk’s inclusion in Brave New World. Back in February, an alleged crew gift included a logo for the Captain America movie that teased Red Hulk as well.

In December, one scooper also claimed that Red Hulk would get a comic book-accurate origin story and even burst into flames during the movie, leading to the wings off Sam Wilson’s Captain America being burned off at some point. If these rumors hold true, we’re going to see Harrison Ford as a bright red superhero!! Get stoked!

As far as the McDonald's ad from Brazil goes, that’s not the only thing it revealed. Among the eight plushies on display in the advertisement were other notable names. There’s also a plushie who bears a lot of resemblance to a hero from the comics named Diamondback. The character rocks hot pink hair and a suit with diamond shapes on it. She uses diamond-shaped throwing spikes in combat. She was introduced as a supervillain in a 1985 Captain America issue.

There also seems to be a new version of Falcon, which we believe Danny Ramirez’s Joaquín Torres will take on. There’s also a character referred to as Ruth, Shira Haas' character in the upcoming movie whom fans believe to be Sabra, an Israeli superheroine who is a mutant. The main players of Brave New World are really coming together now!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors