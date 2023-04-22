Ahead Of Captain America 4, Anthony Mackie Opens Up About How His Version Of The Hero Will Be Different From Chris Evans’

MCU fans are eagerly anticipating Captain America: New World Order as more information about the Marvel movie continues to trickle out. Despite getting to see Sam Wilson assume the mantle in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans are still questioning how Sam’s Cap will be different from the beloved Steve Rogers. With Captain America 4 over a year away from hitting theaters, Anthony Mackie opened up about how his version of the hero differs from Chris Evans’ Captain America.

The MCU star gave fans more insight into his Captain America while promoting his latest project We Have a Ghost (currently available through a Netflix subscription) with Yahoo. Mackie has gone from Captain America’s right-hand man to the shield-wielding hero, and following the events of his Disney+ series, The Hurt Locker star opened up about why Sam Wilson is a different hero compared to Steve Rogers.

My Cap, he’s not a superhero. He doesn’t have a super-serum. So his superpower is his humanity. So I think with him he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy or be a bad guy, and what are the decisions that make you tow that line in the way that you did. I just see him as more of a humane Cap, as opposed to a Cap of judgment, where this is right, or this is wrong. There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong.

Mackie was right in saying that Sam and Steve are different Captain Americas. Steve Rogers was engineered to become the ultimate fighting machine for the U.S. during World War II. On the other hand, Sam Wilson was a US Air Force veteran who just happened to become an Avenger. So, their paths are completely different. Whereas Rogers seemed god-like, Wilson is an everyman looking to bring humanity together.

Of course, not having superpowers will work for Sam Wilson and Anthony Mackie while relating to people. However, Mackie mentioned another way Sam’s Cap would be different from Steve’s. Like any actor looking to set their interpretation apart from their predecessor, the MCU star revealed fashion will play a significant role.

And [he’ll have] a flyer costume. Cause it’s leg day every day [in the gym]. We going straight spandex, none of this cotton stuff. We doing straight spandex.

It sounds like viewers are going to get more Sam than they bargained for. While Mackie was joking, it would be nice to see a modern interpretation of the spandex suits from the pages of Marvel Comics. It might be a change-up from the suit MCU fans saw in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, they should probably expect a bit of an upgrade from the TV show to the big screen. At least, Mackie (and his legs) are ready for their big moment if the stretchy fabric was used in his costume.

All this teasing will only increase devotees’ fervor for Captain America 4. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait until May 3, 2024, to see Anthony Mackie as Captain America. In the meantime, catch up on Sam Wilson’s time following the Blip by streaming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier through a Disney+ subscription. There are also multiple upcoming Marvel movies hitting cinemas before Captain America: New World Order makes its debut, including the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which arrives in theaters on May 5.