Angela Bassett’s Very Good At Avoiding Black Panther 2 Spoilers In New Interview, But She Is Getting Me Hyped For The Marvel Film

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to take its place in the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies this November, we still don’t know much about the sequel’s actual story. With the very tight lid secured on co-writer/director Ryan Coogler’s long awaited follow-up to the first solo BP film, there are some who are trying to get the finer details out of cast members like Angela Bassett. However, if the rest of the lineup is good at keeping secrets as she is, the Black Panther 2 cast will have no problem avoiding spoilers while getting us all hyped for this new MCU film.

During her most recent appearance on Ellen , Bassett was asked by her host if she could spill any details on Black Panther 2. At this point there’s still so much information that the world doesn’t know, and anything could be considered news. Even with that in mind, Angela Bassett made it out of this particular minefield without spoiling a stitch of plot, sticking to the following statement:

Not one single thing. There will be a Black Panther 2, look for it in November. And it will be amazing. Our director Ryan Coogler, writer, director, perfect leader. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to top #1.

Ok, so we don’t necessarily know anything more about how Black Panther 2 will introduce Ironheart/Riri Williams into the picture. Nor do we know anything further in reference to how Chadwick Boseman’s passing influenced the “remarkable new vision” for the sequel. All Angela Bassett felt comfortable saying is that the next chapter in Wakandan history will outdo what’s come in the past. Frankly, that’s enough to get me excited, particularly seeing how excited she was to talk about the project.

The success of 2018’s Black Panther wasn’t just a monetary win for Marvel Studios, it also marked a milestone for representation. Telling a story of intrigue, destiny, and action-packed excitement, Ryan Coogler’s first film in the franchise is still a standout among the entire MCU. Whatever the future holds, it’s an exciting prospect to behold, especially in a world where The Multiverse is starting to creep into every corner.

Not to mention, already knowing that the Ironheart story is going to be set up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enough to keep spirits high. Judging by Angela Bassett’s secrecy, as well as how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been playing its cards with things like Patrick Stewart’s reported trailer appearance for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse For Madness, we’re probably going to have to wait for a trailer to get any further details.