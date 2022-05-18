Anson Mount Breaks Silence On Doctor Strange 2 Cameo, And His Emoji Game Is On Point

Warning: SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!

Several years back, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor Anson Mount starred in the Inhumans TV series as Black Bolt, leader of the Inhuman Royal Family. The ABC show was met with primarily negative critical reception and canceled after just one season, but it didn’t mark the end of Mount’s run as this Marvel character. He cameoed as the Earth-838 version of Black Bolt, a member of that reality’s Illuminati, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and with the latest of the Marvel movies having played in theaters for roughly a week and a half now, Mount has broken his silence on the appearance with an on-point emoji.

Like the Black Bolt (real name Blackagar Boltagon) from the comics and the one he previously played on TV, Anson Mount’s Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a voice so powerful that just uttering a few words could unleash destruction. Unfortunately, his voice ended up being his downfall, which is why Mount’s choice of emoji in the Twitter post about his time on Doctor Strange 2 is amusing:

Finally able to discuss this w/out providing too many spoilers. Getting the call from @Kevfeige was one of the most unexpected of my life. It was an honor & joy to finally work w/ Sam Raime who reached out to engage me on how best to do this. Beyond grateful for the experience 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aRIwr8A4E7May 17, 2022 See more

Whether you need a refresher or are still reading despite having not seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Bolt was ready to face off against Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, with most of the other Illuminati members when she invaded their compound to take America Chavez. Unfortunately, after John Krasinski’s Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic, told Wanda that Black Bolt could destroy her with a whisper, she used her Chaos Magic to remove his mouth. In a moment of panic, Black Bolt tried to speak and ended up exploding his own head, making him the first of the Illuminati’s casualties that day. On the bright side, Anson Mount picked a stellar emoji to cap off his message. One might say it was a… mind-blowing selection.

Earth-838’s Black Bolt would have been better off sitting out the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Anson Mount was clearly jazzed about being called by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about getting to participate in the sequel, as well as relished the opportunity to work with director Sam Raimi. Along with John Krasinski, Mount’s Illuminati co-stars included Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel and Patrick Stewart as Professor X. Sadly, all but Earth-838’s Mordo fell in battle against Scarlet Witch, although they managed to delay her long enough so that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange from Earth-616 could escape with America Chavez and Earth-838’s Christine Palmer.

With the MCU's multiverse having been firmly established not just through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home too, the door’s now open for Anson Mount to play a Black Bolt from another reality. Will that actually happen though? Considering that he’s busy playing Christopher Pike on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, if Mount returned to the MCU over the next several years, I suspect it would be another cameo/minor appearance, as opposed to leading an Inhumans movie (which had once been in the MCU development pipeline) or a new Inhumans show unconnected to the previous one.

If/when it’s announced that Anson Mount will play Black Bolt again, CinemaBlend will pass that news along. Until then, read through our breakdown of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ ending, as well as our deep dive into what happened in the end-credits scenes. You’re also welcome to use your Disney+ subscription to watch nearly all of the MCU’s other content.