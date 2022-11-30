Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Just Confirmed The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Character

Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought some major epic moments to the MCU, we await Phase 5. Kicking things off in 2023 is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with the return of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pffeifer. The latest about the upcoming Marvel movie is that another fan-favorite from the franchise is coming back, per posters circulating in theaters ahead of the release.

As one Marvel fan pointed out on Twitter , David Dastmalchian will officially be among Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ’s cast . In the photo below, if you look really closely at the right of the poster underneath Kang the Conqueror's hand, the actor's name is on display. So, Kurt Goreshter is back!

Photo of the theater standee for ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA, courtesy of @TheMBrand. Billing block confirms David Dastmalchian is back, but no Michael Peña.William Jackson Harper and Katy O'Brian are listed as well.Strangely, no "with" billing for Bill Murray. pic.twitter.com/IS6uPA3njXNovember 26, 2022 See more

Kurt Goreshter was introduced as a cybercriminal who was part of Scott Lang’s team he worked with on his heists. He also served as a bit of fun comedic relief throughout the 2015 movie. Kurt also appeared in the 2018 sequel too, so it's great that David Dastmalchian is reprising the role for the third Ant-Man movie.

Earlier this year, David Dastmalchian was asked about whether he was set to return and he said that it “doesn’t look like it.” Either he was an addition to the film late in the production process, or he put on a good poker face for a journalist. Marvel stars seem to always be sworn to secrecy, so we wouldn’t be surprised about the latter.

While observing the Quantumania poster being displayed in theaters, other realizations were also drawn. For example, Michael Peña’s name is not on the poster after playing Luis in the other two Ant-Man movies. However, because an actor is not on the poster, it doesn’t mean they are not in the movie.

All the actors that are officially listed on the massive poster are Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors (who is playing the film’s major villain Kang ), Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas at the top. By that measure, Murray in particular is getting a rather big bump in the movie. As far as all the names placed on that right corner are Kathryn Newton as Scott’s all-grown up daughter Cassie Lang, William Jackson Harper and Katy O’Brian. We don’t know what the latter two actors are playing in the movie, but many theorize The Good Place star will play Reed Richards .