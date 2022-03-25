Another Longtime Ant-Man Actor Is Confirmed Not To Return For Quantumania

Not much is known about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania outside of the return of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, and a few stalwarts in the franchises. Of course, moviegoers already know rapper T.I.’s Dave isn’t returning for the threequel after multiple women accused him and his wife Tiny Harris of sexual abuse last year. While losing Dave was already a massive blow to the franchise, another longtime Ant-Man actor has confirmed their absence from the film.

Fans might have to settle for only one member of X-Con Security Consultants returning for the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel as David Dastmalchian revealed fan-favorite Kurt Goreshter won’t be back. For now, it appears Michael Pena’s Luis is the only friend of Scott Lang coming back. Dastmalchian might’ve been waiting on word from director Peyton Reed as he spoke with Screen Rant at the Moon Knight premiere.

It doesn't look like it... But that's okay. I know they're making something incredible. I can't wait to see what Peyton does next. He's one of my favorite directors... He's been so busy. I have tried to stay in touch, but he's making an incredible film right now.

So, Kurt is out of the picture… for now. It seemed like the Suicide Squad actor was a little unsure about his status in the sequel by hinting at his attempted contact with Reed. It wouldn’t be too farfetched to say Dastmalchian might still have a chance to pop up at one point in Quantumania. While the Ant-Man 3 director confirmed filming wrapped last November, there were photos of Paul Rudd allegedly filming more scenes in San Francisco. So, the actor could still be involved in the film, which he couldn’t admit even if he wanted to as part of Marvel’s notorious veil of secrecy.

While the Dune actor seemingly isn’t in the mix, the cast is already stacked with a nice mix of returning and new characters to root for in Quantumania. Along with Rudd and Lily, Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne are back in action with Kathryn Newton will serve as the new Cassie Lang, which might hint at her superhero alias Stature’s introduction. Of course, Jonathan Majors is bringing his spirited take on Kang the Conqueror from Loki to the big screen.

Another way the film might fill the void left by Kurt and Dave is bringing on Rudd’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-star Bill Murray and Nick Fury himself Samuel L. Jackson. While the Afterlife actor shut down the Murray rumors, Jackson nonchalantly confirmed his involvement in the Ant-Man and the Wasp follow-up. Things look busy right now for the threequel so it might be better for the ex-cons to sit this one out.

It might be a while before viewers get to see who will or won’t be in the sequel as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t slated to arrive in theaters until July 28, 2023. But there are multiple upcoming Marvel movies to keep fans occupied until the threequel arrives with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness landing in theaters on May 6. In the meantime, keep up with the latest Ant-Man 3 news by checking back with CinemaBlend.