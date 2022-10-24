Marvel's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Features Kang The Conqueror, The New Cassie, And Seriously Trippy Visuals

The events of Avengers: Endgame left Earth’s mightiest heroes in some interesting situations after defeating Thanos. Despite how the first look at one of 2023’s new movie releases Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens, that statement is pretty much par for the course. Not only do we get another look at Kathryn Newton’s older version of Cassie Lang, as well as the return of Jonathan Majors' Kang The Conqueror, there’s some seriously trippy visuals at play.

You’d think that by this point in his life, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang might catch a break in his life. That’s exactly what it looks like has happened in the first trailer for this new Marvel Studios movie, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shows Ant-Man living the sweet life. Of course, in the scientific world of Marvel Cinematic Universe, it doesn’t take long before the next big thing start to get more than a little out of hand.

Which is exactly where Jonathan Majors’ villain comes into play, as the Lang/Van Dyne families are about to visit somewhere we’ve only seen briefly before: the Quantum Realm. To be fair, Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfieffer) did warn Cassie to shut down the transmitter that bridged the gap between our world and that of Kang. However, how much of an adventure would Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be if people listened to sternly given warnings?

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania zaps into theaters on February 17, 2023. Though you don’t need to wait that long to brush up on the history of Ant-Man or Kang the Conqueror, as both of those gents can be found as part of the MCU archive known as a Disney+ subscription .

