The MCU Has Recruited Another Good Place Star Following Jameela Jamil’s Awesome Villainy On Disney+’s She-Hulk

Earlier this month, Disney+ subscribers got to see She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 conclude with one hell of a fourth wall-breaking finale. Among the familiar characters who stopped by for the episode was Jameela Jamil’s Titania, who antagonized Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters on and off over the season. While it remains to be seen if She-Hulk will return for a second season (showrunner Jessica Gao doesn’t even want to think about that right now), word’s come in that one of Jamil’s costars from the critically acclaimed NBC series The Good Place has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

William Jackson Harper, who played Chidi Anagonye opposite Jameela Jamil, Kristen Bell, Manny Jacinto, D’Arcy Carden and Ted Danson in The Good Place, will appear next year in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Variety shared that his role “remains a closely guarded secret,” so it’s likely we won’t learn the identity of his character until the movie actually comes out. This casting news follows a few days after the first Quantumania trailer premiered online.

Along with his time on The Good Place, which ran from September 2016 to January 2020, William Jackson Harper’s notable credits include Midsommar, Dark Waters, the 2009-2011 revival of The Electric Company, The Underground Railroad and Love Life Season 2. He was most recently seen starring opposite Kirstin Milioti in the dark comedy show The Resort, which can be watched with a Peacock subscription. He’s also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix limited series A Man in Full, which co-stars Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane.

