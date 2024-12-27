‘I Always Thought That Was Weird.’ Anthony Mackie Has A Funny Take On His 'Favorite Character' Hulk, But He Makes A Great Point
He's not wrong.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is a wildly popular franchise, and even some of the biggest stars are fans themselves. Fan who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Anthony Mackie has appeared a number of times on the small and silver screens. He has a funny take on his "favorite character" The Hulk, but he makes a great point.
What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is limited, but fans are hyped about Mackie taking center stage for the upcoming Marvel movie. The trailers for Brave New World showed off Red Hulk, and it turns out that the Hurt Locker actor is a big fan of the giant green guy. While speaking at the Disney APAC Content Showcase (via Deadline), Mackie shared how much he's always loved Hulk, offering:
We all have our favorite Avengers, including Mackie himself. And really, what's not to like about a giant green guy who can take on pretty much anyone in battle? And Mackie's inner child must be hyped about him shared scenes with Hulk in the MCU.
But just because he's a Hulk super fan doesn't mean he doesn't have some longtime concerns about the hero famously played by Mark Ruffalo in the MCU. Later in that same appearance he got honest, saying:
Some serious points were made. If all of the rest of Bruce Banner's clothes end up shredded upon transforming into The Hulk, why don't those signature purple pants do the same? I mean, are they all actually elastic? Even if they were, the green guy is absolutely massive and should logically ruin any of Banner's pants.
After spending years playing The Falcon, Anthony Mackie will lead the cast list of Captain America: Brave New World. It should be fascinating to see how this all goes down, and how he's able to battle with Red Hulk despite never taking the Super Soldier Serum. This should make the action sequences feel very high stakes, and unique because they'll presumably include so much flying.
Of course, fans are already looking forward to upcoming crossover moments like Avengers: Doomsday. This would presumably be where Mackie will get to once again come face to face with The Hulk.
Captain America: Brave New World will fly into theaters February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
