I'm Gonna Be Honest, I Was Not Pumped For Captain America: Brave New World. Why The Latest Trailer Changed My Mind

I’m sure I’m not the only one, but I’ve had the hardest time getting pumped for Captain America: Brave New World. I know, 2014 me, or even 2020 me, wouldn’t believe what he was reading, but I’ve just been kind of “whatever” about the upcoming Marvel movie . That is, until recently when the new Brave New World trailer hit the internet and made me do a 180 so fast I thought I entered a different universe or something.

Since then, I’ve watched the trailer no fewer than like 10 times, and I must say I’m really, really excited to see what is now one of my most anticipated releases on the 2025 movie schedule . Do I think it’s going to be one of the best Marvel movies ever? I’m not sure, but after seeing what I’ve seen, I’m beyond stoked.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

Call It Fatigue, Disinterest Or Whatever, But I Haven't Been Pumped For Captain America: Brave New World

I have nothing against Anthony Mackie taking over the role of Captain America (I actually enjoyed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) or really anything else about the movie, it’s just that I haven’t been excited about Captain America: Brave New World. And it’s not just Julius Onah’s entry into the MCU, as I’m not exactly bouncing off the walls for other in-the-works projects either.

You can call it fatigue, disinterest or not having the time to get caught up on all those Disney+ Marvel shows I’ve been putting off, but that spark of joy and excitement that usually carries through my body in the leadup to the next MCU movie hasn’t been there with Cap’s next adventure, and it’s honestly been bumming me out. I mean, even before I wrote for CinemaBlend, I was there opening weekend for all the Marvel movies. I even saw Iron Man 2 at a midnight showing when those were still a thing.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The First Teaser Was Cool And All, But It Just Fell Flat

Back in July, Marvel released the first Captain America: Brave New World teaser , and it was fine. I mean, it wasn’t terribly boring, or even terrible, but it just fell flat. If anything, it looked and felt more like a teaser for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 and not one of the big upcoming superhero movies .

Don’t get me wrong, there was still some cool stuff, and I was a little intrigued by Harrison Ford taking over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (even though the character no longer had his signature mustache). I also liked how the trailer made it seem like the movie would have smaller stakes after spending so much time in the multiverse. However, at no point did I have the thought, “Man, this movie can’t come soon enough.” I guess that’s more of a personal problem than anything else.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

However, The New Trailer Makes Brave New World Feel Like An Old School Political Thriller

But that all pretty much changed when I spotted the full Captain America: Brave New World trailer in November 2024, and now I’m pretty much counting down the days until I get to see Sam Wilson and company attempt to get to the bottom of a major conspiracy. This new trailer makes the movie feel more like an old-school political thriller than a superhero movie featuring iconic comic book heroes and villains.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hell, the trailer is even cut in a way that is more reminiscent of something like The Constant Gardener, The Day of the Jackal or All the President’s Men, except in this movie, the president turns into a massive red behemoth instead of getting caught in a big coverup. And I’m sure there will be a lot of your standard big MCU moments all throughout Brave New World, but this more grounded approach has me excited for what’s to come.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

I'm Getting Some Serious Captain America: Winter Soldier Vibes, And That Has Me Even More Stoked

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, my personal favorite MCU movie, turned 10 years old in 2024 , which is crazy to think about. I’ve watched Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes fight on the streets of Washington, D.C. and high up above S.H.I.E.L.D. headquarters more times than just about anything else in the MCU, so it’s safe to say that I’m stoked to see that Captain America: Brave New World appears to have a similar scope and tone.

There was just something about the Russo Brothers’ first entry in the franchise that worked really well. Maybe it was the action, maybe it was the conspiracy at its center, maybe it was that legendary elevator fight scene , or maybe it was the fact that Cap’s first adventure since The Avengers stood on its own while also setting up the next stage of the MCU.

If Brave New World comes anywhere close to recapturing that, we should be in for one hell of a ride come Valentine’s Day 2025. Based on what the trailer has teased, I think it’s going to be more than just loads of sugar running through my veins opening weekend.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

But I'm Not Gonna Lie, I'm All Jazzed Up After That Cap Vs. Red Hulk Tease

I’m going to be real for a moment before wrapping this up – I’m totally on board to see Captain America take on Red Hulk in Brave New World, especially after the tease in the latest trailer. I don’t know if this is going to be the big climatic fight like between Hulk and Abomination at the end of The Incredible Hulk, or something like the time Tony Stark and Bruce Banner went at it in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but it looks sick either way.

The shots of President Ross turning into Red Hulk at a White House press conference and then causing all kinds of destruction before fighting Cap surrounded by cherry blossoms all look amazing and have me even more excited. Let’s just see if they stick the landing.