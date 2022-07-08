Anthony Mackie's Captain America 4 Just Took A Huge Step Forward

Some Marvel fans have been wondering what the latest news would be on Sam Wilson’s stint as Captain America. While Wilson (Anthony Mackie) took up the mantle at the conclusion of the Marvel Studios Disney+ program The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, no concrete plans had been revealed regarding the next time we would see the new Cap. A fourth Captain America film was discussed, but now it appears to be shifting into a higher gear because Julius Onah has landed the gig of helming Captain America 4 for Marvel.

Julius Onah is a newcomer to the Marvel universe, but previously helmed The Cloverfield Paradox, and so has experience with bigger ticket storytelling. The news of his hiring was reported in The Hollywood Reporter , which adds that Malcolm Spellman, who wrote for the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will co-write the Captain America 4 script with Dalan Musson, another writer from the show.

It is noted in the report that it’s unclear whether or not Chris Evans will reprise his role of Steve Rogers in the movie, though recently, while on the press tour for Lightyear, Evans made it crystal clear that it would take something truly special to lure him back to the role, because he’s incredibly happy with the way the role played out. Why would he jeopardize it by going back for a fourth Captain America movie?