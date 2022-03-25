Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Wrapped Filming, And From A Surprising Location

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the home for plenty of franchises, but a few Marvel movies stand out as fan favorites. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is definitely in that category, becoming an Oscar-nominated global sensation . Fans are eager to see the movie’s sequel, and it turns out that Wakanda Forever has wrapped photography. What’s more, the movie wrapped from a surprising location.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn’t had an easy road, especially given the surprising death of franchise star Chadwick Boseman. The set was shut down after an injury sustained by Shuri actress Letitia Wright, and also faced some COVID-related speed bumps. But those efforts have seemingly paid off, as hair and make-up artist Nikki Wright confirmed they wrapped on Instagram . Specifically, the end of shooting occurred in the surprising location of Puerto Rico. Check it out below,

Wakanda Forever indeed. It looks like the extended shoot for Black Panther 2 has finally come to a close, to the delight of the cast and crew. While the contents of Ryan Coogler’s mysterious sequel remain a mystery, the fact that shooting occurred in an island location like Puerto Rico is sure to inspire a few fan theories .

The above image from Nikki Wright’s Instagram shows the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever crew member celebrating the end to a long shooting period. And rather than ending her work in a dark film studio, she was able to celebrate on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico. Although exactly how this location will factor into the sequel’s story remains to be seen. After all, Wakanda isn’t known for being an island country.

There’s really no telling what’s going to happen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, especially since it’ll no longer be focused on Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa. The cast have affirmed that the movie will honor Boseman's legacy, while Ryan Coogler has called this process the most difficult professional task of his life. Emotions were clearly high for people on set, who are still mourning the loss of their friend and collaborator.

One of the common fan theories about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is that it might introduce Namor the Submariner to the MCU. Knowing that the movie filmed in Puerto Rico might give some extra weight to those rumors, as it would explain the need for a beach location. But security on Marvel movies is notoriously tight, so we probably won’t get an answer anytime soon. After all, it only just wrapped production.