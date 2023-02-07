Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Just Shattered A Huge Record For Disney+

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s theatrical run nearly over, the latest of the Marvel movies is finally available to check out in the comfort of one’s own home. Along with the Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD copies about to arrive, the sequel has also been available to watch digitally and for Disney+ subscribers to stream since February 1. Regarding the latter category, word’s come in that Wakanda Forever has shattered a huge record for the Mouse House’s platform.

Coming straight from the folks at Disney+, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has become the most-watched Marvel movie premiere on the service globally. No actual numbers were shared in the official announcement, but this was determined by “hours streamed in its first five days.” Wakanda Forever’s arrival on Disney+ happened after its 83-day theatrical window, during which time it collected $842.7 million worldwide, making it the sixth highest-grossing movie of 2022, sandwiched between The Batman and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Ever since Disney+ launched in late 2019, it’s become the primary hub to enjoy the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s offerings, as now all but The Incredible Hulk and the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies can be found there (although those latter flicks will eventually make their way to this platform). In summer 2021, the streaming service tried out a day-and-date approach with Black Widow, allowing subscribers to watch it through Premier Access for an additional $29.99, but after that, every new Marvel movie has only been put on Disney+ after a few months of theatrical exclusivity.

Following Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s main plot was obviously retooled from the original plan, and and the story instead centered on Letitia Wright’s Shuri, who was struggling to cope with the death of her brother T’Challa shortly after he returned in Avengers: Endgame. In the midst of her journey that culminated in her taking over the Black Panther mantle, she faced off against Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, ruler of the underwater-dwelling people of Talokan. Wakanda Forever also introduced Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, who will lead the Ironheart series that’s expected to premiere towards the end of 2023. As with the first Black Panther movie, Ryan Coogler directed and co-wrote the sequel's script with Joe Robert Cole.

In addition to its commercial success, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was met with a lot of positive critical reception, and its post-credits scene was especially emotional. So if you missed seeing it on the big screen, you’re free to check it out now on Disney+ (opens in new tab) and home media. The next item on the upcoming Marvel movies docket is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which comes out on February 17. Then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in May, followed by The Marvels in July.