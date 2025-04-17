Jon Bernthal Is Getting His Own Punisher Special, And I Already Know How I Want It To Tie Into Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Features
By published

I hope this happens.

Jon Bernthal&#039;s Punisher looking out a window in the middle of a citywide blackout
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Warning: SPOILERS for the Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 finale are ahead!

Daredevil: Born Again has finished its run on the 2025 TV schedule, but not to worry, this isn’t one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s small screen offerings that’s only sticking around for one season. Born Again Season 2 is officially set on the upcoming Marvel TV shows for a March 2026 release, and as a nice bonus, Jon Bernthal will reprise Frank Castle in a Punisher special that’s also coming out next year. Now that I’ve seen the Born Again Season 1 finale with my Disney+ subscription, I already know how I want Frank’s standalone project to tie into the next season of Matt Murdock’s TV show.

Following his return to the MCU in “Sic Semper Systema” after a six-year absence, Bernthal’s Frank really got to cut loose in “Straight to Hell.” Spurred into action by a phone call from Karen Page, Frank teamed up with Matt Murdock to fight the Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) officers who were sent to kill Matt at his apartment. But then Frank made the unwise move to take the fight to Red Hook on his own, and he was captured and imprisoned with the rest of Wilson Fisk’s enemies. However, in the Born Again Season 1 finale’s end credits scene, Frank tricked one of the guards into getting too close to him and broke his arm, setting up his escape.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month
This is an impressive bundle. Considering the standalone packages for both Disney Plus and Hulu cost $9.99 a month respectively, pay just a dollar more and get both in one subscription. You'll be able to watch Daredevil: Born Again and all the other MCU movies and TV shows alongside programming like Only Murders in the Building and The Bear.

View Deal

So where do we go with The Punisher from here? Well, for one thing, I highly doubt that Jon Bernthal will only reprise Frank Castle in the Disney+ special. He may have broken free from his cage, but as part of his efforts to eliminate all vigilantes in New York City, you can be sure he’ll instruct the AVTF to hunt down Frank and either recapture him or kill him on sight. Until told otherwise, I’m assuming that Bernthal will be back for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. And to go a step further, I also think that the special will be released before Season 2.

Keeping those things in mind, I’d like to see the Punisher special show Frank Castle building up an arsenal to use against Wilson Fisk and the AVTF. It didn’t look like he had a lot of weaponry at his disposal at the hideout where he took Matt and Karen, and even if he did have more guns tucked away, he could always use more. This is The Punisher, we’re talking about, after all: the man loves to kill bad guys as violently as possible.

Related Stories

Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal from Daredevil Season 2 side by side

(Image credit: Marvel)

Charlie Cox Jokes He May Never Have Broken Jon Bernthal's Nose, But He Did Get The S--t Kicked Out Of Him By The Punisher

Why Is Daredevil More Acrobatic In Born Again Than In The Netflix Show? The OG Producer Shared A Take That Makes Sense

Maybe we could see Frank either raid an armory that’s being protected by AFTV officers or steal guns from one of the criminal operations in the Big Apple. Once he has a sizable arsenal, then he can engage in guerrilla warfare against the AVTF and whatever criminals cross his path along the way. The main issue is that this kind of story needs to be done in a way so that people who aren’t watching Daredevil: Born Again can still easily follow along.

But assuming that can be effectively handled, the special can set the stage for Frank Castle’s return in Born Again Season 2. With all the firearms he could ever ask for easily accessible, he can re-team with Matt Murdock and his allies and finally bring topple Mayor Wilson Fisk’s regime. Then Frank and Matt could go their separate ways yet again, with the former hopefully getting another special and the latter ideally coming back for Born Again Season 3.

I’m not a big Punisher fan by any means, but I’ve liked how he was used in the original Daredevil series and also had an enjoyable enough time watching his spinoff series. So I’ll always welcome Jon Bernthal returning to the role, but I’ll be even more pleased if my idea for his special and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

Marvel Fans Think Thunderbolts*' Recent Trailer Confirmed Another Hero, And I Think They’re On To Something

Elizabeth Olsen May Have Felt Like Marvel Wasn’t Totally Her Thing, But This Roundup Of All The Fun She Had On Set Still Makes Me Smile

Surprise Breakout Hit North Of North Cracked Netflix's Top 10, And The Lead Actress Shared How It Makes Her Feel
See more latest
Most Popular
Black Mirror glass-crack logo
Black Mirror's New Season Introduces A Villain That Reminds Me Of Lex Luthor, And They Could Literally Change This Entire Universe
Isle of Berk
I Don't Think Epic Universe Is A 'Disney World Killer,' But There Are Some Lessons I Hope Disney Learns From The New Park
Peter Serafinowicz hosting Million Dollar Secret.
I Enjoyed The Million Dollar Secret Finale But It Made Me Think Of This One Thing Too Many Netflix Reality Shows Do
Max and Goofy in a car in A Goofy Movie.
I Rewatched A Goofy Movie, And There's One Thing I Appreciate Much More As An Adult
Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth sitting at the table with a utensil in her right hand in 1923.
After 1923's Season 2 Finale, I Can't Stop Thinking About A 1944 Theory I Have About Elizabeth And The Dutton Family
Daredevil: Born Again logo Season 1
Daredevil: Born Again Finale Watchalong: I'm Talking Matt And Karen, The Punisher's Brutal Return And More - Live Blog
John Cena on Monday Night Raw
Full WrestleMania 41 Predictions Including John Cena, Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns
Belinda giving Gary doubtful eyes in The White Lotus Season 3
After The White Lotus Season 3 Finale, I Have One Big Prediction About Belinda
Pedro Pascal on The Last of Us Season 2.
I'm Still Obsessing Over All The Last Of Us' Video Game References In The Season 2 Premiere, With Two In Particular Keeping Me Giddy
Christopher Reeve as Superman
I Watched Richard Donner's Superman For The First Time, And There's One Thing Christopher Reeve's Man Of Steel Debut Still Does Better Than Other Superhero Movies