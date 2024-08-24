Captain America 4’s Harrison Ford Gives On Brand Explanation For Joining The MCU

Despite 2024 having a more limited output of comic book action than usual, the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies will be picking up before we know it. Captain America: Brave New World will be the title that welcomes us all back to the MCU once again, and it has already turned heads thanks Harrison Ford being added to the Captain America 4 cast . That decision, according to the franchise vet known for roles in both the Star Wars and Indiana Jones universes, comes with yet another totally on brand explanation from Ford himself.

As part of the festivities from this summer’s San Diego ComicCon, The Official Marvel Podcast spoke with several cast members who will be seen at work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s near future. In his own opinion, here’s more on why Harrison Ford decided to play the superhero game in his own way:

I had watched other actors, brilliant actors have a wonderful time. I'm not a brilliant actor, but I thought I might have a good time. I'm delighted by what we've done. The movie's gonna… kick ass.

Part self-deprecating gag and part enthusiastic call to action, Ford’s latest reaction to his Marvel Studios gig stokes the fires of anticipation for the first Anthony Mackie-led Captain America movie. It's also a firm reminder that the Academy Award nominee isn't above showing himself as anything but human.

Almost 20 years of activity have seen both leading roles and the best cameos in the MCU occupied by performers of such stature as Sir Anthony Hopkins, Tilda Swinton, Stanley Tucci and Natalie Portman; just to name a few. Looking at that roster of talent can be kind of intimidating, and in a sense, Mr. Ford has hinted at his own trepidation leading the way to the next potential recurring character in his own storied lineup.

It certainly maintains the impression that the actor, cast as now President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, is having a ball with the role that Harrison Ford equated to “being an idiot for money.” The decision, made in the wake of the late William Hurt’s passing , is a choice that clearly won this action hero over, as we’ve seen at various points throughout the early days of the press tour.

Watching the man in action has certainly given the impression that the former Clancyverse actor from Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger is up for some unique political intrigue as well. Observing Ford roaring onto the stage of Hall H was quite a treat; one which anyone can relive through videos like the one included below:

Maybe Anthony Mackie’s namecheck of Hollywood Homicide did help Harrison Ford make up his mind on jumping into the world of Marvel movies. Perhaps Mr. Ford loved the pedigree of cast that Kevin Feige has attracted over the years. Whatever his reasons are, the tidbits that we’ve been given towards the Red Hulk actor taking his place in this cinematic legacy are all one needs to get excited about what promises to be a year full of four-panel excitement.

